The redevelopment of Downtown Herndon through a partnership between the Town of Herndon and Reston-based developer Comstock is temporarily on pause. The project, which was expected to break ground nearly two years ago, could be on pause for up to two years, according to a statement in the town’s business community newsletter, published Wednesday afternoon (July 13). The town says the pause was the result of “increases in construction costs for the project.”

HERNDON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO