The Pierz Pioneers Youth Football Camp is open to all boys entering the fourth through eighth grades for the 2022-2023 school year. Groups will be divided by age.

The camp will take place at Pierz Healy High School football fields, Monday, July 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes a Pierz football T-shirt.

Camp will cater to athletes wanting to improve their football skills in a serious instructional setting, along with educating the youth in the game of football. Instructional staff will include former coaches and former Pioneer football players. The camp will be an introduction to the fall Wednesday night youth football.

The Pierz football program has a long history of success. Young athletes are invited to be a part of the continuing winning tradition.

For more information, call Pat at (320) 630-1409 or send an email to patricks@pierz.net.