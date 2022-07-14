Little Falls represented in national weightlifting championship

Robert Crosswhite, Tyler Olsen and Scott Crosswhite all represented Little Falls in the USA weightlifting national championship week from June 25 to July 3.

On June 27, upcoming junior Robert Crosswhite competed in the youth category,

On June 30, Olsen, who just recently graduated, competed in the U25, 109 kg category and Scott Crosswhite, who graduated in 2020, competed in the junior 102 division.

Scott Crosswhite finished with a gold in the snatch, a silver in the clean and jerk, and gold overall with a combined weight of 305 kg. His accomplishments netted him the title for 2022 Junior National Champion in his weight class.