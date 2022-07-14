Little Falls VFW baseball splits games against Pierz, sweeps Cold Spring

The Little Falls VFW and Pierz played in a double header, July 6, with each team winning once. Pierz came away with the first win, 10-6, and Little Falls won the second, 10-6.

In game one, Little Falls trailed 4-0 after Pierz’ first at-bat. They responded by scoring three runs, two coming off of a Jake Dahlberg single.

Pierz increased its lead to 6-3 by the fourth inning. Then Sam Dehn drove in an RBI for Little Falls to stay in the game.

Pierz scored two more runs in the fifth and Little Falls responded. Singles by Amby Ploof and Abram Thoma drove in two runs. Little Falls was unable to take the lead, losing game one.

Charlie Smieja pitched five innings for Little Falls, giving up eight runs, three earned, on seven hits.

In game two, the Little Falls VFW rebounded, scoring three runs in the second. Smieja scored on a passed ball and Brayden Jordan drove in two runs on a single.

Little Falls scored two more in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Ploof hit a ground out RBI and Smieja drove in another.

Pierz tied the game after scoring four runs in the fourth, but Little Falls answered back with five runs. Two hits by Jordan and Dehn, two walks, a hit batter, and three Pierz errors gave the Little Falls VFW the five runs to get the win.

Little Falls played against Cold Spring, July 7, in a double header. Little Falls won both games, the first in a 10-0 shutout, and the second 10-3.

In the first game, Joey Welinski hit an RBI triple and scored himself on a ground out, giving Little Falls a 2-0 lead.

They scored another run in the second, following a Braxton Santala double. Santala made it home on a passed ball.

Welinski and Smieja scored in the third on ground outs, putting the team up 5-0.

The Little Falls VFW then solidified the win by scoring five runs in the fourth. Little Falls scored a run early in the sixth and then loaded the bases. Welinski hit a double to clear the bases and give his team a 9-0 lead. He then scored on a Dahlberg sacrifice fly, to reach the final score of the game.

Carter Gwost pitched his second straight no-hitter. He struck out seven batters and walked four in five innings.

In game two, Little Falls got off hot, scoring six runs in its first at-bat, already putting the game out of reach for Cold Spring. The team as a whole held Cold Spring to four hits.

At the plate, Ambry Thoma and Alex Thoma hit 2-for-3.

The Little Falls VFW’s record improved to 10-6 on the season.