A 14-year-old boy is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the River Thames in Richmond.A rescue operation was launched after the child was seen entering the water at Tagg’s Island in Hampton, west London, at around 4.45pm. The Metropolitan Police has said the search was unsuccessful and the rescue operation was brought to an end after two hours. Efforts to recover his body will continue into Monday evening, a spokesman for the force said. Superintendent Richard Smith said: “Despite the very best efforts of all involved, we must now sadly conclude that this young boy has died.“His...

ACCIDENTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO