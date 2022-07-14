ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Little League: Tar Heel 8-10s claim title

By The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago
Tar Heel’s Brayden Winfield (5) celebrates with Cayden McNeill, right, after scoring a run against Wilson Tuesday at Elm Street Park. Craig Moyer/Sports Writer

Tar Heel’s 8-10 all-stars joined the ranks of state champions on Thursday late morning.

The Greenville Little Leagues team completed a clean sweep of the 8-10 state tournament with a dramatic 4-3 walk-off at Elm Street Park against Myers Park Trinity to do it.

Tar Heel claimed wins over Winston-Salem National, Henderson County, Wilson City leading up to Thursday’s clincher.

Tar Heel advanced to the Tournament of State Champions starting July 22 at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson. Tar Heel will compete against fellow state champion teams from the Little League Southeast Region states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Greenville team grabbed an early 3-0 lead but saw Myers Park battle back to tie it, including a pair in the top of the fifth. The hosts survived despite committing five errors versus just four hits.

Logan Kendrick and Conner Senatore (two RBIs) each had doubles in the win, and Tilghman Dody and Jackson Jabs each drove in runs.

The Tournament of State Champions is a “special games” tournament per Little League rules. There is no World Series for this age division. The Tournament of State Champions allows state champion teams from the Southeast to compete at the region level.

The win continued a trend for the Tar Heel team at the 8-10 level. It was the team’s ninth overall state title and the fourth since 2017. North State also has won an 8-10 championship.

Members of the Tar Heel team are: Easton Meadows, Cayden McNeill, Rob Rhodes, Mason Williams, Senatore, Cannon Warren, Brayden Winfield, Jabs, Thomas D’Alonzo, Brynson Purvis, Kendrick, Dody, Haiden Simo, manager Raymie Styons, assistant coach Doug Warren and assistant coach Scott Senator.

Community Policy