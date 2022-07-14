ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Promise annual banquet to raise funds, celebrate 10 years of combating homelessness in Hall County

By Rachel Estes
 2 days ago
Hall County philanthropists have an upcoming opportunity to wine and dine for a cause.

“Rooted in Possibility” is the theme of this year’s Family Promise of Hall County Promise to Give fundraising banquet, aimed to highlight the organization’s achievements over the last 10 years.

An affiliate of the national Family Promise nonprofit, Family Promise of Hall County was founded in May 2012 to empower low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness with an array of “wrap-around” services geared toward achieving long-term independence.

The event is slated for Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the banquet to follow at 6 p.m.

The evening includes dinner and drinks, a wine pull and a silent auction.

Banquet attire is business casual.

Promise to Give 2022

What: Family Promise of Hall County’s annual fundraising banquet

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Ramsey Conference Center, 2535 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville

Tickets: $50-$550

Guests can secure open seating tickets for $50 each, or reserve a table for eight to 10 for $550.

To register, visit familypromisehall.org/promisetogive.

Funds from the banquet will support the next phase of renovations set for the Family Promise of Hall County campus off McEver Road in Oakwood.

Slated for completion later this year, the renovations include a full remodel of the first floor of the main office, the addition of eight family bedrooms, a kitchenette, computer room, bathrooms and administrative offices.

“Needless to say, there is much to celebrate,” the organization said in a press release.

