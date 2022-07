It's that time again, where Mississippi State fans and the coaches are sweating out the next three days of the Major League Baseball Draft. As is the case most seasons, MSU will have several current players and recruits that are in the mix for selections in the draft and it all begins on Sunday night with the first two rounds. MSU is likely to see its top ranked prospect come off the board in round one in Texas short stop Jett Williams. Also expected to be drafted in night one is junior RHP Landon Sims and catcher Logan Tanner and both have been projected anywhere to first or second round.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO