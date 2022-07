New York State Police are tight-lipped about an incident that closed a road in the Town of Oneonta for 23 hours. A news release issued by New York State Police Troop C Headquarters in Sidney on Sunday, July 17 only said that State Route 7 has reopened. “No injuries were sustained. New York State Police thank the public for their cooperation and patience over the past 23 hours.” Police had said there was no threat to the public but gave no other information about why they closed the road Near Emmons Hill Road to the Price Chopper parking lot.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO