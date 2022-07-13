ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City Woman Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Hurt

By Bob Joseph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 19-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Johnson City. The incident happened in the area of 226 Baldwin Street around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said the woman who was hurt entered the roadway from in front of a parked...

981thehawk.com

Susquehanna County Man Accused of Touching 12-Year-Old

A Great Bend man is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl. Pennsylvania State Police in Susquehanna County say they arrested 38-year-old Matthew Post on June 27. Authorities say at around 5:17 p.m. they received a report of an adult man inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl from Hallstead. Troopers say...
Delaware County Crash Lands Brooklyn Man in Jail

Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say a Brooklyn man is facing drug charges after crashing a stolen vehicle in Franklin. Sheriff’s officials say they were called about a crash on July 2nd on County Route 21 in Franklin. Authorities say they found the vehicle had been reported stolen out...
Cortland Man Faces Felony Weapon Count

A Cortland man is accused of illegally owning a firearm. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials were called to an address in the City of Cortland at 2:48 p.m. on July 11. According to a Sheriff’s office news release issued July 13, officers responding to the complaint discovered 38-year-old Joseph Woodman was wanted on a warrant active with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
Online Delhi Shooting Threat Unsubstantiated

An incident in Delaware county that resulted in the evacuation of a public building for a short time is evidence of what is the modern-day equivalent of the parlor-game “Telephone.” In the game, one person starts by whispering a word or phrase to the next person in a line of participants and by the end of the line, the message, most likely, is drastically different.
Historic And Exclusive Oneonta Emmons Farm Hits The Market At $4.2M

One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
Vestal School District Summer Meals Are Back

The Vestal Central School District this week is resuming the Summer Food Service program offering free meals to children age 18 and younger. The meals are eat-in only and are being served Monday through Friday at the Clayton Avenue Elementary School. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and...
