Johnson City Woman Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Hurt
By Bob Joseph
98.1 The Hawk
4 days ago
A 19-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle in Johnson City. The incident happened in the area of 226 Baldwin Street around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said the woman who was hurt entered the roadway from in front of a parked...
A Johnson City man is accused of trying to outrun police in Tioga County. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Kyle Wood is accused of failing to yield to officers trying to make a traffic stop on July 3 and speeding off. According to the Police Report, Wood was...
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says the crackdown on illegal weapons continues with the sentencing of two men. A news release from Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office says 30-year-old Denzel Duncan of Johnson City will serve six years in New York State Prison. The sentencing...
Authorities say a man was stabbed a few blocks from Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. The 26-year-old village resident was transported to the hospital for treatment of two stab wounds. Police say the incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the man was attacked near the railroad...
People who live in a tranquil Binghamton neighborhood are expressing outrage at an agency's plan to build a 20-unit crisis center near their homes. Fairview Recovery Services submitted its proposal for a new three-story structure at its existing campus on the city's East Side. The agency has operated various programs...
A Great Bend man is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl. Pennsylvania State Police in Susquehanna County say they arrested 38-year-old Matthew Post on June 27. Authorities say at around 5:17 p.m. they received a report of an adult man inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl from Hallstead. Troopers say...
A Broome County man has acquired the iconic Red Robin Diner that has been located in downtown Johnson City for more than six decades. The restaurant at 268 Main Street closed in January 2021. The property had been on the market for about a year with an initial asking price of $269,000.
A man who the mayor has called "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" has been arrested on more than a dozen warrants alleging violations of the city's housing code. Authorities say 39-year-old Isaac Anzaroot of Brooklyn was taken into custody at a Court Street location without incident. According to a news release...
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say a Brooklyn man is facing drug charges after crashing a stolen vehicle in Franklin. Sheriff’s officials say they were called about a crash on July 2nd on County Route 21 in Franklin. Authorities say they found the vehicle had been reported stolen out...
A Cortland man is accused of illegally owning a firearm. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials were called to an address in the City of Cortland at 2:48 p.m. on July 11. According to a Sheriff’s office news release issued July 13, officers responding to the complaint discovered 38-year-old Joseph Woodman was wanted on a warrant active with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
An incident in Delaware county that resulted in the evacuation of a public building for a short time is evidence of what is the modern-day equivalent of the parlor-game “Telephone.” In the game, one person starts by whispering a word or phrase to the next person in a line of participants and by the end of the line, the message, most likely, is drastically different.
When my daughter, Tara was younger she would spend a week or two at the Path of Life camp in Port Crane. There were so many things that she enjoyed at the camp including horseback riding, driving an ATV, and getting a chance to shoot a gun. But without a...
One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
A Southern Tier animal adoption center will soon leave the place it has called home for the past decade. Every Cat's Dream - which originally was called Every Dog's Dream - has announced it will be moving out of the Petco store on Harry L Drive in Johnson City. In...
The Southern Tier of New York has an abundance of trails to enjoy for walking, jogging, running, and bicycling. There's the Binghamton University Nature Preserve, Jones Park, IBM Glen, Hawkins Pond, and Chenango Valley State Park to name a few. The All Trails website lists the top 10 best walking...
The latest census results are out and now we know if the population of New York is rising or falling. It feels like it's declining but that's another story for another day. The Census Bureau uses data on births, deaths, and other factors to estimate the population change since the last census in 2010.
A Canadian artist and her mother are busy transforming the plain wall above a Binghamton bar as they paint a massive mural. Danae Brissonnet of Quebec has spent several days perched working on the public art project on the south side of the State Street building that houses the Rathskeller pub.
The first wind turbines have been put in place for a massive power generating project in eastern Broome County. The Bluestone Wind Project will consist of 26 turbines in the towns of Windsor and Sanford. The project received needed local and state approvals despite opposition from some people who live...
What do the Shangri-La Speedway, the Strawberry Festival, and the ghostly hitchhiker at Devil's Elbow Hill have in common? They are all part of Owego's history. If I had to describe Owego in one word it would be: Historic. Another historical place in Owego is the Belva Lockwood Inn. In...
In a press release on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $234 million of additional federal funds for households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The $234 million represents a supplemental allotment of federal funds for all households participating in SNAP, even if they have already reached the maximum level...
The Vestal Central School District this week is resuming the Summer Food Service program offering free meals to children age 18 and younger. The meals are eat-in only and are being served Monday through Friday at the Clayton Avenue Elementary School. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and...
