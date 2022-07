Folks in the music business are blessed to meet many people along their way… Last year, I was lucky enough to meet a young drummer originally from Syracuse, New York. Chris Santiago is the store manager at our local Albany Guitar Center on Wolf Road. His love of music began when he first heard the song “Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. Santiago is a self taught drummer and percussionist who plays in several bands across the State, including Albany, Syracuse and New York City. The music Santiago plays is as diverse as his performance spaces. Since he taught himself how to play drums he says the genres “all blur together” – he just plays and expresses himself from his heart.

