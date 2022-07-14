ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M Shadows: Zakk Wylde would be “a perfect fit” for Pantera reunion

Avenged Sevenfold singer M Shadows has said that Zakk Wylde would be the “perfect fit” as a replacement for Dimebag Darrell on the upcoming Pantera reunion tour .

According to Billboard , surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown are said to have signed with Artist Group International for a tour under the Pantera name in 2023.

Replacements for guitarist Dimebag, who died in 2004, and his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away in 2018, have yet to be confirmed.

Asked on Twitter about rumours that Zakk would stand in for Dimebag, Shadows responded: “I hope so… perfect fit and a friend for Dime. What a great tribute.”

Avenged Sevenfold themselves covered Pantera’s Mouth For War at the Revolver Golden God Awards in 2011, with Vinnie Paul guesting on drums.

The Pantera reunion has split fans , with many criticising the idea of a tour without Dimebag or Vinnie.

"There is no Pantera without Dime and Vinnie, pack it up already," said one Twitter user emphatically. "Without Dimebag and Vinnie, what’s the fucking point?" asked another angrily

Artist Group International representative Peter Pappalardo has released a statement on the reunion to Billboard , stating: "We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans."

Tour dates for the reunion have yet to be announced.

