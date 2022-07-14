ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free BBQ Lunch At Moscow & Pullman Building Supply Saturday

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow & Pullman Building Supply is hosting a...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Wildland fire crews building perimeter around Express Fire near Lewiston

The wildfire burning near the Clearwater River Casino is estimated at 1200 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands fire incident map. The Nez Perce County Emergency management's Facebook page posted earlier this morning that the Casino, residential area, and RV park in the immediate area have been evacuated.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, July 14, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, July 14, 2022. WSP Trooper requesting an MPD unit meet here. Officer responded. No report. Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Report taken. ----------------------------------------------- 22-M05710 Attempted Suicide. Incident Address: 1000 blk W PULLMAN RD.
MOSCOW, ID
worldatlas.com

8 Prettiest Mountain Towns In Idaho

Known as the “Gem State,” Idaho is the home to many small towns nestled in the Rocky Mountains, making it a truly spectacular place to explore. Located at points all across the State, these mountain towns are truly picture-perfect and a great way to discover the small town charm of Idaho. This article looks at 8 Prettiest Mountain Towns in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pullman#Food Drink#Restaurants#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bbq
pullmanradio.com

Appeal Of City Of Pullman’s Environmental Approval Of Proposed Rock Pit To Be Hear Monday

The appeal of the City of Pullman’s environmental checklist approval of a proposed rock pit will be heard Monday morning. The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner will hear the appeal. At issue is the city planner’s environmental checklist approval of the rock pit being proposed by Pullman developer Steve Mader. RJ Lott approved the environmental review with 8 conditions to mitigate concerns over dust, traffic, noise and groundwater impacts. Lott’s decision is being appealed by Sherdon and Lani Cordova. They argue that the environmental review of the rock pit proposal was inadequate.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

City Of Pullman Hearing Examiner Voices Concerns Over Proposed Rock Pit During Appeal Hearing

The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner voiced concerns with a proposed rock pit after listening to an appeal of the city’s environmental approval of the project. Local developer Steve Mader wants to operate a rock pit near the Military Hill neighborhood to supply material for a development that he wants to build nearby. Mader says the local pit would keep him from having to haul rock through the neighborhood.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Man Goes Underwater Near Memorial Bridge and Does not Resurface, Body Found Friday Morning

LEWISTON - At about 7:50 p.m. Thursday the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Dive Team responded to the south side of the Memorial Bridge where a Lewiston resident, 57-year-old Wayne Kirtley Jr., went underwater and did not resurface. The Asotin County Fire Department also responded with a rescue boat. The Rescue Teams searched for Kirtley until dark with no success.
LEWISTON, ID
ksl.com

Father and son remembered after fatal Idaho plane crash

CHALLIS, Idaho – A father and son killed in a plane crash during a camping trip in Idaho were well loved by the people who knew them. Neal Humphrey, 48, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper Humphrey, of Lewiston passed away last month in a plane crash near Challis. Neal...
CHALLIS, ID
KHQ Right Now

22 dogs rescued from horrific conditions in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are investigating a horrific case of hoarding and dog breeding, from which 22 poodles were rescued in unthinkable conditions. Officers say the owner first surrendered about a dozen of them to the animal rescue group, Helping Hands Rescue. But when police went to the...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. **lobby report**comp was dating female // they had their phones under her phone plan, she shut off comps phone and comps business phone // comp would like to speak to officer ref theft of the number and costing his business money.
98.3 The Snake

81-year-old Idaho Man Dies in Hospital after Motorcycle Crash

WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Post Falls man died in the hospital days after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Worley. Idaho State Police said the Post Falls man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been in a crash with a three-wheeled motorcycle on July 9, on U.S. Highway 95. The 85-year-old driver of the three-wheeled cycle was taken to an area hospital as well. Both riders had been wearing helmets. The Kootenai County Coroner is working on notifying next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
WORLEY, ID
Post Register

57-year-old Idaho man's body recovered from Clearwater River

LEWISTON, Idaho (CBS2) — A 57-year-old Idaho man has died after he went under the water and failed to surface. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the south side of the Memorial Bridge after a report that a Lewiston man, Wayne Kirtley Jr., went under the water.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Rider Dies After 2 Motorcycles Collide on US95 Near Lapwai

LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022 at approximately 7:29 p.m., on US95 at Mcintyre Street, just south of Lapwai. ISP released limited crash details on Wednesday night. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by a 71 year-old male, was traveling...
LAPWAI, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy