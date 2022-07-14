Free BBQ Lunch At Moscow & Pullman Building Supply Saturday

LEWISTON, Idaho — Evacuations have been lifted in the areas surrounding the Express Fire burning near Lewiston. The Clearwater River Casino, residential area and RV park were all evacuated early Monday morning, but people in those areas can now return. A Nez Perce Tribe spokesman says some outbuildings have burned, but no homes have been lost and no injuries have...
The wildfire burning near the Clearwater River Casino is estimated at 1200 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands fire incident map. The Nez Perce County Emergency management's Facebook page posted earlier this morning that the Casino, residential area, and RV park in the immediate area have been evacuated.
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, July 14, 2022. WSP Trooper requesting an MPD unit meet here. Officer responded. No report. Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Report taken. ----------------------------------------------- 22-M05710 Attempted Suicide. Incident Address: 1000 blk W PULLMAN RD.
Known as the “Gem State,” Idaho is the home to many small towns nestled in the Rocky Mountains, making it a truly spectacular place to explore. Located at points all across the State, these mountain towns are truly picture-perfect and a great way to discover the small town charm of Idaho. This article looks at 8 Prettiest Mountain Towns in Idaho.
LEWISTON - The 22 adult and puppy poodles that were recently rescued from a local backyard breeder will soon have their fur-ever homes. After "overwhelming interest" in the rescued poodles, Helping Hands Rescue is no longer accepting applications. "We have so many applications to go through it will take some...
The appeal of the City of Pullman’s environmental checklist approval of a proposed rock pit will be heard Monday morning. The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner will hear the appeal. At issue is the city planner’s environmental checklist approval of the rock pit being proposed by Pullman developer Steve Mader. RJ Lott approved the environmental review with 8 conditions to mitigate concerns over dust, traffic, noise and groundwater impacts. Lott’s decision is being appealed by Sherdon and Lani Cordova. They argue that the environmental review of the rock pit proposal was inadequate.
The City of Pullman’s new hearing examiner voiced concerns with a proposed rock pit after listening to an appeal of the city’s environmental approval of the project. Local developer Steve Mader wants to operate a rock pit near the Military Hill neighborhood to supply material for a development that he wants to build nearby. Mader says the local pit would keep him from having to haul rock through the neighborhood.
ASOTIN COUNTY - On the evening of Saturday, July 16, 2022, fire crews with Asotin County Fire District #1 and Garfield County Fire District #1 attacked the seasons first wildland fire in Asotin County. Fire crews were called to the wildland fire about 20 miles west of Clarkston on Knottgrass...
LEWISTON - At about 7:50 p.m. Thursday the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Dive Team responded to the south side of the Memorial Bridge where a Lewiston resident, 57-year-old Wayne Kirtley Jr., went underwater and did not resurface. The Asotin County Fire Department also responded with a rescue boat. The Rescue Teams searched for Kirtley until dark with no success.
CHALLIS, Idaho – A father and son killed in a plane crash during a camping trip in Idaho were well loved by the people who knew them. Neal Humphrey, 48, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper Humphrey, of Lewiston passed away last month in a plane crash near Challis. Neal...
LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are investigating a horrific case of hoarding and dog breeding, from which 22 poodles were rescued in unthinkable conditions. Officers say the owner first surrendered about a dozen of them to the animal rescue group, Helping Hands Rescue. But when police went to the...
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. **lobby report**comp was dating female // they had their phones under her phone plan, she shut off comps phone and comps business phone // comp would like to speak to officer ref theft of the number and costing his business money.
WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old Post Falls man died in the hospital days after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Worley. Idaho State Police said the Post Falls man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been in a crash with a three-wheeled motorcycle on July 9, on U.S. Highway 95. The 85-year-old driver of the three-wheeled cycle was taken to an area hospital as well. Both riders had been wearing helmets. The Kootenai County Coroner is working on notifying next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
LEWISTON, Idaho (CBS2) — A 57-year-old Idaho man has died after he went under the water and failed to surface. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the south side of the Memorial Bridge after a report that a Lewiston man, Wayne Kirtley Jr., went under the water.
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022 at approximately 7:29 p.m., on US95 at Mcintyre Street, just south of Lapwai. ISP released limited crash details on Wednesday night. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by a 71 year-old male, was traveling...
