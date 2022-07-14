Travels with Darley returns to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whew! Get ready for the high heat this weekend. We’ll see very hot temperatures soaring into the upper 90s to the lower 100s for much of the state. This will also push the UV index to the 11-12 range which is extreme during the early afternoon hours. So reapply that sunscreen if you’re outdoors. Some records are also possible for eastern New Mexico as Clovis and Roswell soar into the triple digits with some drier air rotating through central and east NM. This will limit any storms from developing throughout the weekend for most of the south. There’s still enough moisture underneath the ridge of high pressure to fuel afternoon mountain storms, mainly over the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo. But they won’t be terribly widespread. We’ll see better storm coverage slightly across the north.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO