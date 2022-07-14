ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Travels with Darley returns to New Mexico

KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Film production spending gives New Mexico economy …. NMDOH provides COVID-19 update Thursday, July 14,...

www.krqe.com

Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Where can I find fossils in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How easy is it to find fossils in New Mexico? Does one need an entire team of paleontologists to back them up? The truth is, an eagle eye and a curious mind can help someone spot some fossils just by going on a simple hike.
SCIENCE
KRQE News 13

Very hot temps with storms north

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The high heat continues this evening over our entire state. Many cities once again toppling 100°. Moderately dry air helped reduce the overall number of storms and also raised high temperatures. We are, however, seeing more scattered storms in the northern mountains and over northeast New Mexico this evening. I-25 near Wagon Mound is looking at some very heavy rainfall. Otherwise, parts of the San Juan Mountains are also picking heavier rain. The vast majority of the state stays dry the rest of tonight with isolated showers over the northwest highlands wrapping up after 10:00 p.m. Dry and very warm conditions are expected overnight with lows in the 70s for the ABQ metro. It’s more of the same for Monday with high heat statewide and more PM mountain storms. The heaviest rain will likely set up over northern NM again.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in Southern California, authorities said Sunday. The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

State Representative Debbie Armstrong resigns from New Mexico House

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Representative Debbie Armstrong is stepping down from her post. The North Valley rep resigned effective Friday to focus on providing care for a family member. The democrat was known for legislation helping repeal New Mexico’s abortion ban, clearing the way for recreational cannabis, and making it legal for terminally ill patients […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Burn scar areas face more flooding in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The areas affected by the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fires continue to deal with flooding. Benji and Juli Maestas sent KRQE News 13 video from mile marker 12 in Guadalupita as storms hit Thursday. It didn’t rain a lot but with the fire, it was enough to cause problems. That area has […]
GUADALUPITA, NM
KRQE News 13

Extreme heat this weekend with scattered mountain storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whew! Get ready for the high heat this weekend. We’ll see very hot temperatures soaring into the upper 90s to the lower 100s for much of the state. This will also push the UV index to the 11-12 range which is extreme during the early afternoon hours. So reapply that sunscreen if you’re outdoors. Some records are also possible for eastern New Mexico as Clovis and Roswell soar into the triple digits with some drier air rotating through central and east NM. This will limit any storms from developing throughout the weekend for most of the south. There’s still enough moisture underneath the ridge of high pressure to fuel afternoon mountain storms, mainly over the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo. But they won’t be terribly widespread. We’ll see better storm coverage slightly across the north.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawfirm calls CYFD out for lack of transparency

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque law firm is preparing a lawsuit against the state’s Child, Youth, and Families Department. They say the agency has broken its promise of more transparency in the department. Attorney Jacob Candelaria, of Candelaria Law LLC who is filing the lawsuit, says enough is enough. He says a new committee should […]
