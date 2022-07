NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man wrongfully convicted in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X filed a $40 million lawsuit against New York City. Muhammad Aziz, 84, called his conviction “the result of a process that was corrupt to its core — one that is all too familiar.” He was cleared in 2021 after an investigation that lasted nearly two years. The late Khalil Islam was also cleared in the investigation; the Shanies Law Office also filed a suit on behalf of Islam’s estate.

