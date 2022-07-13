ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Inmate Death Notification – Clifford Croom

az.gov
 4 days ago

TUCSON (Monday, July 11, 2022) – Inmate Clifford Croom, 65, ADCRR #093343, died...

corrections.az.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Violent crime spikes in southwest Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in less than a month, Tucson police were called to the Westlake Village Apartments on Ajo Way. 36-year-old Jerome Encinas is now sitting in jail after an hours-long standoff. He’s no stranger to police with an extensive criminal past in...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon. According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34. Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains. Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted. ——-
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

For third time in less than month, Tucson apartment complex at center of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the third time in less than a month, Tucson police responded to an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side for a major incident. On Friday, July 15, Jerome Encinas was arrested at Westlake Village Apartments, 1502 West Ajo Way, after an hours-long standoff. The 36-year-old Encinas will face charges of attempted murder, prohibited possessor and an outstanding felony warrant, police said.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

PCSD: Human remains found near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say human remains were found south of Three Points, near Arizona Highway 286, on Friday, July 15. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies said the remains were located near Milepost 34 on the highway. Search and rescue deputies recovered the remains. Nothing...
THREE POINTS, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

TPD investigating homicide from April 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Public Safety Communications Department responded to a homicide on the night of April 27. They received a call about an unresponsive man in the front yard of a house located in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue. As officers arrived, they found the...
TUCSON, AZ
beckersspine.com

UArizona neurosurgery chair dies after motorcycle collision

Justin Cetas, MD, PhD, chair of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, died July 13 after a motorcycle collision with a tow truck, according to ABC affiliate KGUN. Investigators determined the "major contributing factor" was the truck failing to yield when making a left turn...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Death Notification#Violent Crime#Adcrr
KGUN 9 Tucson News

TPD: Man in Ajo Way barricade situation in custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police shut down Ajo Way in both directions between Freedom Drive and Holiday Isle Boulevard due to a barricade situation Friday. They detained the man who they say barricaded himself. Police say the man surrendered to police and led to "a peaceful outcome." Just...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Tucson 13th in pedestrians deaths nationwide

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — If you walk on Tucson streets, there is a better than average chance you will die on Tucson streets. A new study ranks Tucson number 13 in pedestrian deaths nationwide but that same group says Tucson’s doing a good job trying to make walking here safer.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

TPD received two new patrol cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded the Tucson Police Department a grant. The Tucson Police Department has received two new fully equipped patrol cars. "We are truly thankful to AZ GOHS Director Alberto Gutier for the continuing support and new equipment!" ~Tucson Police...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
truecrimedaily

Arizona man sentenced to life for killing teacher girlfriend hours after she bailed him out of jail

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his teacher girlfriend in 2017 not long after she bailed him out of jail. The Associated Press reports Charlie Malzahn was handed the life sentence without the possibility for parole by a Coconino County judge Tuesday, July 12, for the death of 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe. He reportedly pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder, abandonment of a body, theft of means of transportation, theft of a credit card, and armed robbery. Prosecutors reportedly dropped capital punishment against Malzahn after he entered the plea.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Nationwide Report

51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas died after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas died after a motorcycle crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Tucson. Justin Cetas was MD, PhD and Chair of Neurosurgery at UArizona. The fatal motorcycle collision took place just after 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Kino Parkway. The investigation reports showed that a black 2021 BMW R18 motorcycle and a white 2005 Ford F650 tow truck were involved in the wreck [...]
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian injured in collision on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was seriously injured when they were hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s west side on Thursday, July 14. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Interstate 10 and West Grant Road. The TPD said the pedestrian was still in the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

One man dead after being hit by train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 15, 2022, around 6:30 p.m., a man was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train. The accident happened near Grant Road and Fairview Avenue, Union Pacific says details are limited but they are investigating the situation. The Tucson Police Department and The...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy