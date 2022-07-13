Inmate Death Notification – Clifford Croom

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his teacher girlfriend in 2017 not long after she bailed him out of jail. The Associated Press reports Charlie Malzahn was handed the life sentence without the possibility for parole by a Coconino County judge Tuesday, July 12, for the death of 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe. He reportedly pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder, abandonment of a body, theft of means of transportation, theft of a credit card, and armed robbery. Prosecutors reportedly dropped capital punishment against Malzahn after he entered the plea.

