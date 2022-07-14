9 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Fort Dodge, Iowa

A Carroll man convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 2021 has been ordered to serve up to five years in prison following a probation revocation hearing last week. According to Carroll County District Court records, 21-year-old Calvin Keith Kienast was granted a deferred judgment and placed on probation for three years in January of last year after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old victim in June of 2019. Kienast was sent to a residential correctional facility to serve a portion of his probation but violated the terms of the agreement on multiple occasions, including absconding from the facility in Council Bluffs. Kienast pled guilty to the probation violations, and a judge on Thursday ordered him to serve the original five-year sentence with an added special ruling requiring Kienast to wear an electronic tracking and monitoring system for 10 years following his release. Kienast remains in custody at the Carroll County jail pending transport to the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

6 DAYS AGO