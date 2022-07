Searsmont, Maine resident, the Rev. Canon Victoria Sirota will be leading worship at All Saints by-the-Sea chapel for the first time this summer. We are delighted for her to share her rich ministry with us at the service of Holy Communion at 8 a.m. on July 24 and at both 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services on July 31. She will preside at the service of Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. on July 24. Our resident organist, an accomplished church organist and world renown recitalist, Mr. Henry Lowe, will continue to provide music at all services. People of all faiths are invited to attend the services. Coffee hour will be offered after the 10 a.m. service both Sundays.

