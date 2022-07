If you have any doubts about the continued cultural reach of Stranger Things, look no further than the resurgent popularity of ’80s alt-rock star Kate Bush. One of Bush’s songs, Running Up That Hill, was used to great effect in Stranger Things 4 when Max needed an anchor to reality. Without that song, Vecna would have claimed Max as his latest victim. In the real world, Running Up That Hill is getting so much play that it’s becoming the song of the summer — 37 years after it was first released. That’s one of the reasons why Bush’s anthem features so heavily in the new trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

MOVIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO