U.S. can learn lessons from landmark Paris attacks trial

NEW YORK -- Disturbing new numbers show that anti-Muslim activity appears to be growing in the city.According to the Muslim Community Network, more than 26 percent of Black Muslims and nearly 32 percent of Asian Muslims experienced or saw a hate crime in the first half of this year.And as CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported Monday, the incidents can start as early as elementary school."It was like really difficult for me," a teenager named Yyra said.She was only 6 years old when another student threatened her because of her race and religion."He told me that he was going to one...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO