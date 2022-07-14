ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesburg, PA

911 Dispatcher Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charge for Allegedly Refusing to Send Ambulance to Help Woman

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 911 dispatcher from Pennsylvania is being charged with manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send an ambulance to help a woman who later died from internal bleeding, CNN reports. Leon Price of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania was also charged with recklessly endangering another person, official oppression, and obstruction of the administration...

Comments / 9

Peace is Still 2
2d ago

Leon should be charged!!! No question asked.. How would he have felt if that would have happened to his mother

Reply
5
K Mit
3d ago

more need to be charged. like the operator who left a young man to die when he was an innocent bystander that got shot. may he rest in peace 🥺

Reply(1)
2
Pamela Kennedy Morris
3d ago

Apparently Kronk would not go to the hospital as her daughter never took her once she arrived at the home and let her Mom lay there and die 30 hours later.

Reply
2
 

Daily Beast

Fox News

People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
Law & Crime

Kentucky Pediatrician Who Allegedly Asked FBI Agent to Make Ex-Husband ‘Text Her an Apologetic Suicide Note’ Is Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 52-year-old pediatrician in Kentucky was formally indicted last Wednesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband after he was given custody of their two children. Dr. Stephanie M. Russell faces one count of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, court documents obtained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
