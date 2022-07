In an update to the story about the layoffs at the refinery in the Town of Sinclair this week, the media division at HF Sinclair for the first time detailed the layoffs. In an email to Bigfoot 99, Communications Director Corinn Smith said that 87 employees were notified that their roles were being eliminated at the Sinclair, Wyoming, facility. Of those 87, 32 were informed that their roles had been eliminated effective immediately, while the remainder will stay on until September 2022.

SINCLAIR, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO