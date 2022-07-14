ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 - Official Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for the animated series DOTA: Dragon's Blood:...

www.ign.com

IGN

Exclusive: Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho: Live-Action Manga Adaptation Reveals its Star

Netflix has found the star of its upcoming live-action adaptation of classic manga Yu Yu Hakusho. IGN can exclusively reveal that the main character, Yusuke Urameshi, will be played by Tokyo Revengers' Takumi Kitamura. Netflix announced the adaptation last year, which will present a new version of the 1990 manga...
COMICS
IGN

Westworld Actress Had No Idea Her Own Character's Twist Was Coming

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Westworld Season 4. Westworld actress Aurora Perrineau has revealed that she was kept in the dark over her own character's twist, which was unveiled in the fourth episode of Season 4. Perrineau, who plays a character known as C on the HBO series,...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Characters

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters whom you must recruit to unlock. This recruitment guide covers how to unlock every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. The Story You Choose Determines the Characters You...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood
IGN

Beneath the Shifting Mires

Beneath the Shifting Mires is the fourth mission in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. This walkthrough covers how to complete each of the objectives required to continue the story. Get some tips and tricks in our How To Guides section. You can also...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone - Behind the Scenes #1

Go behind the scenes of Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone and learn more about the Peace Conferences and Naval Combat systems, as well as the air rework. Join game director Peter Nicholson, UX designer Peter Johannesson, and more from the development team as they outline some of the features in the upcoming avalanche update, which will accompany the By Blood Alone expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Pioneer Forms Jar Of Sparks, New Studio Dedicated To AAA Action-Adventure Games

Another new AAA studio has joined the gaming scene, this one founded by Jerry Hook, one of the architects of the original Xbox who most recently worked on Halo Infinite. The new studio's mission is to "create a new generation of narrative-driven action games" with "immersive worlds." Its founding members include Paul Crocker, who served as lead narrative director on the Batman: Arkham trilogy; Greg Stone, who produced DOOM (2016), and Steve Dyck, who worked on SSX, NBA Street, and the Halo series. Hook's new venture follows his departure from 343 Industries, where he served head of design on Halo Infinite. Hook also helped launch Xbox Live and worked on Halo 4, Halo 5, and Destiny in various capacities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get the Free Fischl Skin in Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact’s Summer Fantasia event is in full swing, and along with the boat races and character stories is a chance to earn the free new Fischl skin. It’s the first alternate costume for the four-star princess of darkness, though you need to jump through some hoops and hunt down elusive items before you can claim it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stray Video Review

Stray reviewed by Tom Marks on PlayStation 5, also available on PC and PlayStation 4. Stray is a delightful adventure in a dark but endearingly hopeful cyberpunk world, and that’s thanks in no small part to the fact that you are playing as an adorable cat the whole time. Its mix of simple platforming and puzzles with item-hunting quests is balanced very well across the roughly five-hour story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Leak Reveals Fortnite and Transformers Crossover

Fortnite is game that is ever-evolving, every time a player jumps back into Fortnite, they feel that the entire game has changed. This is thanks to all the content updates that Epic constantly provides. Through these content updates players have seen plenty of crossovers, map changes, POI introductions and so much more. Collaborations are a big deal in Fortnite and they have managed to bring a plethora of big name entities to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic Origins - Official Accolades Trailer

Get another look at Sonic Origins in its latest trailer, and see what critics are saying about the game. Sonic Origins is available now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Guide

Genshin Impact Version 2.8, Summer Fantasia was released on July 13, 2022. The update sees the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago, and with it, several new Summer Fantasia events. New Genshin Impact character Shikanoin Heizou has also made his debut on the first banner of 2.8. Here's everything you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Salt and Sacrifice Developers React to 40 Minute Speedrun

Watch along with the developers of Salt and Sacrifice as they react to this amazing 40 minute speedrun!. Cofounders James Silva and Shane Lynch of Devoured Studios are baffled, amazed, and impressed by this Any % speedrun from andyrockin123. A sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, Salt and Sacrifice retains much of the gameplay, epic boss design, and combat of the original while making tweaks of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Wiki Guide

Be With Me is the ninth and final story mission in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. This walkthrough covers how to complete each of its three Level Challenges, collect all five Minikits, and earn True Jedi Rank to achieve 100%. Get some tips...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scarlet Blaze Final Chapter - A Path Forward

This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of the Scarlet Blaze’s Final Chapter! We’ve detailed some things you should know for this final chapter and have a walkthrough for the final battle, The Defense of Garreg Mach. Camp. Make any final...
VIDEO GAMES

