Climate activists vow to step up tire-slashing campaign

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the replies she received after she asked men on Instagram to share their advice for other men about standing up “to abusers and harassers”.The Democratic congresswoman, who recently spoke out about her experience being harassed on the US Capitol steps, posed the question to her more than 8.6m Instagram followers on Thursday, asking “good men” to share their recommendations for other men who “want to protect others” but “aren’t sure how”.“Good men: what advice do you have for other men who want to be good too?” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.Ms Ocasio-Cortez then shared...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO