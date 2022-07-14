ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate activists vow to step up tire-slashing campaign

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 14, 2022 - 07:11 - ‘Outnumbered’ hosts...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 72

224valk
4d ago

So, they ruin a tire, tire is replaced with new tire. There by increasing demand for tires!! A fossil fuel heavy item! Makes as much sense as their other arguments and activities!!

Reply(4)
101
LibertarianBot
3d ago

This makes as much sence as protesting a highway and blocking emergency service vehicles. Nothing will hurt your cause more than causing someone in a ambulance to die. These guys are no better than Antifa 🤡💩🤡💩

Reply
52
Timothy Travis
3d ago

all I can say get caught in my neighborhood doing that you won't be leaving on your own power you will be carried out full of holes

Reply
48
Related
Washington Examiner

Climate activists fail where the rubber meets the road

Climate activists appear to choose their objectives with all the precision of blindfold darts. Take the Tyre Extinguishers, a group of British climate activists who have reportedly slashed over 5,000 random tires since March. Since expanding this month to the United States, they’ve deflated 40 tires in Manhattan and targeted around 20 vehicles in Chicago, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vow#Climate Activists#Tires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
International Business Times

Gang Violence In Haitian Capital Cuts Off Food Aid, UN Says

The United Nations has been forced to move humanitarian aid and workers across Haiti by air and ship because gang violence has become so bad in the capital Port-au-Prince, an aid official said on Tuesday. The move comes as aid agencies struggle to tackle a deepening food crisis there. More...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Climate change is white colonisation of the atmosphere. It's time to tackle this entrenched racism

“Climate change is racist”. So reads the title of a recent book by British journalist Jeremy Williams. While this title might seem provocative, it’s long been recognised that people of colour suffer disproportionate harms under climate change – and this is likely to worsen in the coming decades. However, most rich white countries, including Australia, are doing precious little to properly address this inequity. For the most part, they refuse to accept the climate debt they owe to poorer countries and communities. In so doing, they sentence millions of people to premature death, disability or unnecessary hardship. This includes in Australia,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

AOC asks ‘good men’ for their advice to men who want to stand up to ‘abusers and harassers’

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the replies she received after she asked men on Instagram to share their advice for other men about standing up “to abusers and harassers”.The Democratic congresswoman, who recently spoke out about her experience being harassed on the US Capitol steps, posed the question to her more than 8.6m Instagram followers on Thursday, asking “good men” to share their recommendations for other men who “want to protect others” but “aren’t sure how”.“Good men: what advice do you have for other men who want to be good too?” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.Ms Ocasio-Cortez then shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

And just like that, AOC is against public officials being ‘harassed’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her hypocrisy were on display this week as she bemoaned being harassed by political jester Alex Stein. “AOC, my favorite big booty Latina,” Alex Stein said as the New York congresswoman walked into the Capitol. "I love you, AOC. You’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies and she’s so beautiful. She looks very beautiful in that dress. Very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC. That’s my favorite big booty Latina. Look how sexy she looks in that dress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
PsyPost

Left-wing authoritarianism predicts stronger support for punitive policies against unvaccinated Americans

A new study published in Personality and Individual Differences expands our understanding of how ideology shapes US citizens’ attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccine policies. While right-wing authoritarianism and libertarianism predicted decreased support for punitive policies against unvaccinated individuals, left-wing authoritarianism predicted increased support. Throughout the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, various policies...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

The Dark Lesson Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Will Take From the Jan. 6 Hearings

My sharpest memory from inside the Jan. 6 riots was a group of Three Percenters descending on and violently attacking a journalist, the images of which still sit with me a year and a half later. Although most of the rioters there that day were not affiliated with any particular extremist group, this small sect operated with chilling efficiency, and it was clear they knew what they were there to do.
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Rail strike threat to supply chain tests Biden's commitment to labor

The clock is ticking for President Joe Biden to decide what to do about a coming labor showdown that could see more than 100,000 rail workers going on strike. After more than two years of negotiations, railroads and the unions representing rail workers are at a stalemate over compensation and benefits related to their contracts. That impasse is expected to come to a head on Monday, when the deadline for negotiations comes and workers could begin going on strike.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Environmentalists see hopes of U.S. climate action slipping away

Environmentalists are seething yet again. As news broke late Thursday that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would not support climate provisions as part of the Democrats' sweeping economic package, climate activists didn't hold back on voicing their ire. "Senator Manchin has condemned his own grandchildren to a broken planet," Leah Stokes,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy