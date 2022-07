Fully operational by 1934, the “West Side Elevated Line” was a New York Central Railroad line built to transport millions of tons of meat, dairy, and produce to and from factories by rail. Rail traffic declined during the 1960s as the popularity of moving freight by truck increased throughout the country. The decline in use, led to the abandonment of the elevated industrial railroad spur by the early 1980s.

