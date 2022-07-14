The Sea Beast’s director walks us through the ‘wise monsters’ that inspired his creatures

In 2020, Brent Faiyaz ushered in his 25th birthday with “Dead Man Walking,” a single that distilled a fledgling philosophy for the next quarter of his life: “Do what you wanna, live how you wanna, spend what you wanna, be who you wanna be.” Slushy harmonies and sleek orchestral production added to the drama, but it was Faiyaz’s images that made the song stick. A window slices open, and smoke streams out of the car; diamonds “doing Toosie Slides in both ears” glimmer as he coasts down the Vegas strip. Drake, whom Faiyaz takes such pains to reference in this track and the rest of his catalog, perfected this kind of pitched-down plunge into nihilism, adrenaline as the only end game. But amid this impending sense of doom, Faiyaz charmed with an ethereal voice and compelling sense of ease.
