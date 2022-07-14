ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Sea Beast’s director walks us through the ‘wise monsters’ that inspired his creatures

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of Netflix’s The Sea Beast, heroic monster hunters take to the high seas to kill fearsome creatures in order to keep waters safe for seafarers — or at least that’s what everyone believes. The most terrifying of all the sea monsters is the Red Bluster, a gigantic red...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘One True Loves’ Helmer Andy Fickman To Direct & Produce Fish-Out-Of-Water Pic ‘My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Andy Fickman (One True Loves) will direct the fish-out-of-water feature My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star for Brick Lane Pictures, Convoke Media, Film Roman and Kranzmedia—also producing through his Oops Doughnuts Productions banner. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, though it’s said to be in the vein of titles like Billy Elliot, Waking Ned Devine and About a Boy. Fickman wrote the script with his wife, Kristen Gura Fickman. Brandon Evans (Big Bear) will produce for the Ireland-based Brick Lane Pictures, along with Todd Slater for Convoke (King of Killers), Steve Waterman...
NFL
SVG

Return To Monkey Island Star Reacts To 'Obnoxious Abuse'

"Return to Monkey Island" is set to release later in 2022, and many fans of the beloved adventure series have been thrilled to see it revived after so many years. Ron Gilbert, the director of the first two games, is coming back to lead the project, which promises to finally clear up the controversy surrounding the mysterious ending to "Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge." With multiple members of the original "Monkey Island" dev team returning and Gilbert stating that he wants to bring the series back to its roots, it already looks like it could be a great experience for longtime fans and newcomers. This being video games and the age of social media, however, there has been negativity and conflict to go with all the good stuff, which has led to some very succinct responses from one of the series' stars.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Powerpuff Girls is getting rebooted again, but this time by the original creator

Craig McCracken is returning to Hanna-Barbera to reboot The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. McCracken is the original creator of both shows, and started his career at Hanna-Barbera, working on shows like Dexter’s Laboratory and Uncle Grandpa, before creating Wander Over Yonder on Disney XD and Kid Cosmic for Netflix.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Karl Urban
Polygon

This is what happens if you literally put Wolverine and Deadpool in a blender

It is inarguable that the “healing factor” is one of the more impactful superpowers out there, and yet it raises many questions once you think about it for more than a second. How do people with healing factors — like Wolverine and Deadpool — keep their hair and nails in check? Why does it always grow back the same amount in the same shape? Can they get haircuts? Tattoos? Piercings? What happens if you cut them in half? Is it starfish rules?
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Will the real Gizmo please stand up?

In 2019, Star Wars fans fell in love with “The Mandalorian” and one of the show’s standout characters, Grogu — popularly known as Baby Yoda or the Child — who resembles legendary Jedi Master Yoda. But is it possible Grogu looks like another adorable 1980’s alien as well?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Monsters#Sea Lions#Beasts#Whales#Voice Actors#Polygon
Polygon

Does the cat die in Stray?

Stray is a game about an adorable orange cat trying to make its way through a world filled with robots. It’s a perfect concept that BlueTwelve Studio executes well. But naturally, you may be wondering how far Stray goes to show its protagonist in pain, or if it depicts the cat’s death. To ease your anxieties, we’re going to answer two different questions: Can the cat in Stray die if you fail? And does the cat survive Stray’s story?
PETS
IFLScience

Explore An Ancient Immersive World In This Kickstarter Funded Game

You are a gamer though and through. In fact, your daily gaming experience carries you off to faraway places where you immerse yourself in problem solving and exploration. Did you know that gaming can actually make you more social, increase your brain’s gray matter, improve dexterity, and much more? It’s true. That’s why your time spent in front of the screen should definitely be a guilt-free pleasure that you can feel good about. And, we’ve got a top game that is going to impress you and keep you improving those cognitive skills.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

As Dusk Falls is a thrilling narrative adventure with no right choices

Collision is the central theme of As Dusk Falls, the first game from brand-new studio Interior/Night. Worlds, backgrounds, families, and priorities all collide in a maelstrom of emotions and consequences, spilling blood and bullets, tears and sweat, within a meaty narrative that never provides clean answers. With fantastic performances, a clever art style that mixes motion comics and 3D animation, a wide range of accessibility options, and excellent writing, As Dusk Falls is a promising start for a new studio and yet another great entry in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Pitchfork

Wasteland

In 2020, Brent Faiyaz ushered in his 25th birthday with “Dead Man Walking,” a single that distilled a fledgling philosophy for the next quarter of his life: “Do what you wanna, live how you wanna, spend what you wanna, be who you wanna be.” Slushy harmonies and sleek orchestral production added to the drama, but it was Faiyaz’s images that made the song stick. A window slices open, and smoke streams out of the car; diamonds “doing Toosie Slides in both ears” glimmer as he coasts down the Vegas strip. Drake, whom Faiyaz takes such pains to reference in this track and the rest of his catalog, perfected this kind of pitched-down plunge into nihilism, adrenaline as the only end game. But amid this impending sense of doom, Faiyaz charmed with an ethereal voice and compelling sense of ease.
MUSIC
Polygon

Warframe sends players down a time-loop rabbit hole in its next expansions

TennoCon is a celebration of all things Warframe, where developer Digital Extremes shows off new content coming to the sci-fi game. At this weekend’s TennoCon, fans got a glimpse at two major updates, as well as a sneak peek at an upcoming Warframe and the reveal of a new, upgraded take on an existing Warframe in Khora Prime.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Genshin Impact ‘Blazin’ Trails’ Xinyan event water vein locations

Genshin Impact’s “Summertime Odyssey” event has a special portion dedicated to the rock-and-roll star Xinyan. Her segment, “Blazin’ Trails” makes you clear water veins to reopen dried up springs around the islands. Our “Blazin’ Trails” walkthrough explains where to find the water veins in...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Inside Man”

Media giants BBC and Netflix are collaborating on a new TV show that promises an intriguing storyline, excellent showrunners, and most importantly, a cool list of cast members. The show’s title is Inside Man, and it’s going to be run behind the scenes by Emmy-nominated director Paul McGuigan. McGuigan previously worked on shows like Sherlock and Lucky Number. Not much is known about what Inside Man is specifically about, but here’s a brief description from What’s On Netflix: “A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way…” Given that intriguing premise, it’s only fitting that an impressive lineup of performers should breathe life into the show’s storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors performing on the show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC and Netflix TV show Inside Man.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Stray’ review: Don’t cat nap on this fun and emotional cyberpunk adventure

Annapurna Interactive has been on a tear since its inception, publishing indie hits like What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds, and Kentucky Route Zero. I’m pleased to say that Stray, releasing tomorrow for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, is set to continue this trend. The “cat game” is lovely, and I had a blast during my playthrough as the nameless stray protagonist.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy