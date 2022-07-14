The Sea Beast’s director walks us through the ‘wise monsters’ that inspired his creatures

"Return to Monkey Island" is set to release later in 2022, and many fans of the beloved adventure series have been thrilled to see it revived after so many years. Ron Gilbert, the director of the first two games, is coming back to lead the project, which promises to finally clear up the controversy surrounding the mysterious ending to "Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge." With multiple members of the original "Monkey Island" dev team returning and Gilbert stating that he wants to bring the series back to its roots, it already looks like it could be a great experience for longtime fans and newcomers. This being video games and the age of social media, however, there has been negativity and conflict to go with all the good stuff, which has led to some very succinct responses from one of the series' stars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO