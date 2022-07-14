ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Carroll Lynch and Hasan Minhaj Join Pamela Adlon's Pregnancy Comedy

By John Lutz
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Carroll Lynch (Zodiac), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), and Oliver Platt (Frost/Nixon), among others, will be joining an untitled pregnancy comedy directed by Pamela Adlon (Better Things, King of the Hill), per Deadline. Adlon will be making her feature directorial debut with the film, with Ilana Glazer (Broad...

collider.com

Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Role Play' Adds Connie Nielsen to Star-Studded Cast

Actor Connie Nielsen has joined the cast of Role Play which features Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, and Bill Nighy in leading roles, Deadline has reported. The movie is being described as a stylish action thriller with the potential to turn into a franchise. It follows a young married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose lives and relationships are turned upside down when they discover secrets about each other’s past. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives. Details about Nielsen’s character are currently being kept tightly under wraps with other details about the movie. However, the stellar star cast and interesting high-concept premise promise an exciting thriller to watch out for.
MOVIES
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
Reality Tea

Kris Jenner Shares Her Opinion About Her Kids Having Babies Out Of Wedlock

Kim Kardashian may be responsible for putting her famous family on the map with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but any fan knows that Kris Jenner is really the boss. To say the momager is powerful is an understatement. She is always working on everything going on in her famous children’s universes, including having a hand in how it all gets filmed for us to watch. She loves to unwind with a cocktail, rock a powerful haircut, and proclaim her love for her massive family. Kris is the simple, yet mysteriously fascinating woman who pulls all of the strings.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Frost#The Spy Who Dumped Me#The Lucas Brothers#Better Things
Collider

'Plan B' Taps Jamie Lee and Jon Heder as Leads in Romantic Comedy

Jamie Lee and Jon Heder are set to appear in a romantic comedy together. According to Deadline, the two have been cast in the upcoming film Plan B. The film will follow Piper (played by Lee), who has a one-night stand with her neighbor Evan Ebert (Heder). When she discovers that she's pregnant, Piper decides to keep her pregnancy a secret until she can find the right man to sleep with who would be a good father for her child. One possibility is Cameron Cassidy (played by Michael Lombardi), a businessman who visits the café Piper works at. However, although Cameron does fall for her, Piper begins to question if she should go through with her plan.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' and 9 Other Great Horror Movies from Blumhouse Productions

Founded by Jason Blum and Amy Israel in 2000, Blumhouse Productions (which was Blum Israel Productions until 2002) has built up a diverse filmography. Defined by its willingness to give directors creative freedom and make the most of its relatively small budgets, Blumhouse Productions has garnered critical acclaim and international renown with such films as Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman, however, the production house has always had a deep-rooted connection with horror movies.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Novels of 2022 (So Far), According to Goodreads

2022 is shaping up to be a good year for fiction. Literary heavyweights Mohsin Hamid and Hanya Yanagihara have published new novels, while Polish author Olga Tokarczuk's acclaimed The Books of Jacob has been translated into English for the first time. Booker Prize-winner Julian Barnes is also set to release his latest work Elizabeth Finch in August.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

Why ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Deserves to Win the Emmy For Best Comedy

The recent Emmy nominations for Best Comedy show a crowded field. Last year’s winner, Ted Lasso, is there. So is the comedy that took the trophy home in 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The dependable Curb Your Enthusiasm is nominated as always. Barry, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building are all worthy as well, but among these contenders, the overlooked What We Do in the Shadows is arguably the best of the bunch. Nominated once before in 2020 (Schitt’s Creek ruled the TV comedy world that year), the series has constantly been one of the funniest and wackiest shows out there. It’s time for it to be rewarded.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why It's Impossible to Look Away from Lesley Manville in 'Phantom Thread'

In many ways, the upcoming Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris appears to be quite a conventional film. Based on a novel about a cleaning lady in post-war London who saves up for a trip to Paris in order to buy a Dior gown, it seems to be the kind of frothy, crowd-pleasing dramedy Britain does so well. But now that the movie industry is in its post-pandemic phase (mostly), films like Mrs. Harris — amiable, modest, geared towards older audiences — are shunted off to streaming more often than not. And yet there it is, its poster proudly on display next to Thor: Love and Thunder outside movie theaters across the country. Mrs. Harris’ theatrical release is risky, but encouraging all the same; if nothing else, it lets audiences see the great Lesley Manville in a leading role on the big screen.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
MOVIES
Collider

How Alex Cox's 'Walker' Uses Absurdity to Attack Imperialism

Through a lens smeared with blood, Alex Cox’s genre-defying historical film, Walker, follows the footsteps of one of American history’s many problematic figures: the mercenary, filibuster, and self-imposed Nicaraguan president, William Walker (Ed Harris). Having already invented an anarchic, punk-rock ethos with films like Repo Men and Sid & Nancy, Cox sketches a vicious and razor-toothed portrayal of a real-life figure who is equal parts Colonel Kurtz and Darth Vader. Even if similarities can be drawn to the psychedelic madness of Alejandro Jodorowsky's El Topo and the absurd, fourth-wall-breaking comedic stylings of Mel Brooks, Cox’s movie is an entirely singular and unmatched work, an all-you-can-eat buffet of violence, brutality, and outright absurdity that uses its playful tone to skewer the very concept of imperialism.
MOVIES
Collider

'Dune: Part 2': Production Begins on Epic Sci-Fi Sequel

The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s visual masterpiece Dune has officially begun production. The movie’s official Twitter handle announced, “We’re rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun,” with a picture of the clapboard. Warner Bros. recently delayed the movie’s release date from October 20, 2023, to November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
MOVIES
Collider

'Knock at the Cabin': M. Night Shyamalan's Film Is Actually An Adaptation of 'The Cabin at the End of the World'

After much speculation, horror author Paul Tremblay has confirmed that filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film Knock At The Cabin is an adaptation of his novel The Cabin at the End of the World. While the details of the movie have been kept tightly under wraps, the brief ‘home invasion’ plot description of the movie had fans wondering, and when the title was announced, they had more reasons to draw the correlation.
MOVIES
Collider

'Superman & Lois' Showrunner Addresses the Future of Arrowverse Crossovers

Fans of Superman & Lois shouldn't expect the Man of Steel to team up with a character from one of The CW's other DC Comics television series. In an interview with Looper, series showrunner Todd Helbing recently addressed the potential of future crossovers. Although Tyler Hoechlin (Superman/Clark Kent) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) previously appeared in the Arrowverse, it was revealed in the second season finale of Superman & Lois that the series takes place in a different universe.
TV SERIES
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES

