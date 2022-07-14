ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Marvel: Full Season 1 Review

By Emma Fraser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: the below contains full spoilers for Season 1 of Ms. Marvel, which is now streaming on Disney+. For more, read our reviews of each episode below. In the year and a half since WandaVision debuted on Disney+, the Marvel television universe has welcomed a host of both new and familiar...

Ms. Marvel’s Showrunners Open Up About the First Season And Its Shocking Reveals

Spoiler Warning: This interview contains major spoilers for Ms. Marvel Season 1. After more than 15 years with the MCU, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has gotten quite good at keeping information compartmentalized. So when it came time for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to shoot the now famous moment in which Kamala Khan is seemingly revealed to be a mutant – complete with the familiar jingle from the classic X-Men cartoon – they had to do it with next to no context.
Netflix Reveals Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho's Kurama

IGN can exclusively reveal that Netflix has announced its casting of Kurama in the upcoming live action Yu Yu Hakusho series. The beloved fox demon will be played by Japanese actor and voice artist Jun Shison. Kurama's character in the original manga and anime is one of the most popular...
Lizzo: Special review – pop gold forged by a supreme force of charisma

As Lizzo points out on the opening track of Special, she has “been home since 2020”. Judging by the lyrics of her fourth album, much of the intervening time has been spent coping with heartbreak, although a considerable amount clearly went into puzzling over how to follow Cuz I Love You, an album that drastically shifted Lizzo’s career. It turned the lauded leftfield hip-hop artist into an inescapable part of the mainstream pop landscape, spawning one TikTok-boosted hit after another. The twin challenges of coping with sudden success and deciding what to do next evidently hung heavy. There’s a lot of stuff on Special about healing – for Lizzo this involves “twerking and making smoothies” – while, by her account, she wrote 170 songs before whittling them down to these 12.
Channing Tatum Teases ‘Magic Mike 3’: You’ll See Me Give ‘Intimate One-on-One Lap Dance’

Click here to read the full article. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” sure will be one hell of a way to go out. Lead star and producer Channing Tatum confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the third “Magic Mike” film will leave nothing to the imagination. “You’ve seen me dance onstage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” Tatum teased. “That’s definitely going to be in the third one.” Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred star-studded sequel “Magic Mike XXL”...
Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
Westworld Actress Had No Idea Her Own Character's Twist Was Coming

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Westworld Season 4. Westworld actress Aurora Perrineau has revealed that she was kept in the dark over her own character's twist, which was unveiled in the fourth episode of Season 4. Perrineau, who plays a character known as C on the HBO series,...
Stray Video Review

Stray reviewed by Tom Marks on PlayStation 5, also available on PC and PlayStation 4. Stray is a delightful adventure in a dark but endearingly hopeful cyberpunk world, and that’s thanks in no small part to the fact that you are playing as an adorable cat the whole time. Its mix of simple platforming and puzzles with item-hunting quests is balanced very well across the roughly five-hour story.
Simone Ashley's Cutout Dress Is Red Carpet Elegance at Its Finest

Simone Ashley is teaching us all a lesson in timeless red carpet style. On July 13, the "Bridgerton" actress attended the premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" in Los Angeles wearing a black Mônot maxi dress. The Bondage-style dress features the label's signature cutouts, with a wide halter neckline and matching straps. While giving the appearance of a bra top, the dress was a sexy diversion from the colorful palette Ashley's "Bridgerton" character wore in season two.
Westworld: Season 4 Episode 4 Review - "Generation Loss"

Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Generation Loss," which aired on July 17 on HBO. To read our review of last week's Westworld episode, "Annees Folles," click here. Westworld hurled us headlong into a horrific future in "Generation Loss," a wickedly exciting chapter filled...
Characters

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters whom you must recruit to unlock. This recruitment guide covers how to unlock every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. The Story You Choose Determines the Characters You...
As Dusk Falls Review

At first glance, Two Rock, Arizona is merely a backwater town occupied by little more than tumbleweed and a few rows of houses. But very little is as it first appears, and all it takes to reveal As Dusk Falls’ many layers of storytelling depth is one small, decades-spanning tragedy. And it’s all about the story, since this is a choose-your-own-adventure-style graphic novel that cleverly pulls ideas from games like Telltale’s The Walking Dead series and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Each member of this voice-acting cast of unique and interesting characters has their own, often conflicting emotional stakes that accelerate the story in seemingly hundreds of logical and intelligently connected directions. Through the powerful and often far-reaching consequences of your own actions, this small town is gradually unveiled as a powder keg full of secrets, vices, and familial bonds that run far deeper than any outsider is initially led to expect.
God of War: Ragnarök Gets Its First Full Story Synopsis

Sony has released the first full-length plot synopsis for God of War Ragnarok, giving fans a little bit more information on what to expect in long-awaited sequel. Revealed on the PlayStation Store (and spotted by The Gamer), the new synopsis replaces a much more bare-bones version we saw previously. It confirms that game will not just take place during Ragnarök - the grand final battle of Norse mythology that traditionally sees Odin, Loki and other gods die - but also during the events immediately preceding it, a Norse saga known as Fimbulwinter.
Leak Reveals Fortnite and Transformers Crossover

Fortnite is game that is ever-evolving, every time a player jumps back into Fortnite, they feel that the entire game has changed. This is thanks to all the content updates that Epic constantly provides. Through these content updates players have seen plenty of crossovers, map changes, POI introductions and so much more. Collaborations are a big deal in Fortnite and they have managed to bring a plethora of big name entities to the game.
