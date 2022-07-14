ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Bichette: 'I don't disagree' with managerial change

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette believes the club made the right call by firing manager Charlie Montoyo. "I think we needed something to send us in the right direction," Bichette said, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. "This is...

The Yankees have a Joey Gallo problem at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have instilled plenty of faith in slugger Joey Gallo, but he hasn’t reciprocated. Gallo has struggled considerably this season to produce on offense, recording a season average of .161 in the batter’s box, hosting a 28.6% on-base rate and .327 slugging percentage, the worst in his career.
TRADE: 8x MLB All-Star Sent To Atlanta Braves

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano. The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star. The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the...
FOX airs shockingly insensitive promo during Yankees-Red Sox

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was a nationally-televised vehicle. The hope was the bitter rivals would pick up where they left off in Friday’s thrilling season-opener, when Boston won in improbable fashion in extra innings after the Yankees (repeatedly) failed to come through with runners in scoring position late in the game.
Daughter of Blue Jays coach dies in boating accident

The eldest daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski tragically died Saturday and the team said he will be away from the organization for a while. Julia Budzinski, 17, died in a boating accident in Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing the family. The details surrounding the incident were unclear. Glen Allen High School, where Julia was a multisport athlete, a National Honor Society member and involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, held a vigil for the student Sunday night.
Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."
TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations." Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to...
Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A

SALT LAKE CITY — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season. Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues. MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking...
MLB has impressive prize for Home Run Derby winner

Major League Baseball is consistently trying to garner interest in the Home Run Derby by getting the best possible players to participate. That may be why they are embracing a new tradition for the winner of the 2022 event. The Home Run Derby winner will receive a hand-made custom chain...
Rays lose Ramírez to broken thumb, but beat Orioles 7-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejía homered as the Tampa Bay Rays, despite losing hot-hitting Harold Ramírez to a broken thumb, beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Sunday. Ramírez, who was batting .329 in 77 games as a first baseman/outfielder, was hit in the right thumb by a pitch from Jordan Lyles in the first. Ramírez stayed in the game, scored a run and exited the next inning. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. “You feel for Harold,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “He cares a lot. He’s just really frustrated. ... Might have been putting together his best season. Hopefully he’s a quick healer.” The Rays are 51-41 and hold the top spot in the AL wild-card race despite 15 players on the injured list. They enter the All-Star break at least 10 games over .500 for the sixth time — they made the playoffs the first five times.
Yankees 14, Red Sox 1: The Matt Carpenter Show

At this point, I’m wondering if there’s anything Matt Carpenter can’t do. The man just cannot stop bashing home runs, as a pair tonight took his season total to 13 through just 30 games. His seven RBI, plus a multi-homer game from Aaron Judge and a stellar bounce-back pitching performance by Jameson Taillon powered the Yankees to a comprehensive victory over the Red Sox, 14-1.
BOSTON, MA
Vogt, A's wrap up shaky first half by beating Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics wrapped up a shaky first half by beating the Houston Astros 4-3 on Sunday. Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who went into the All-Star break at 32-61, the worst record in...
