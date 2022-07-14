Blue Jays' Bichette: 'I don't disagree' with managerial change

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips, Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejía homered as the Tampa Bay Rays, despite losing hot-hitting Harold Ramírez to a broken thumb, beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Sunday. Ramírez, who was batting .329 in 77 games as a first baseman/outfielder, was hit in the right thumb by a pitch from Jordan Lyles in the first. Ramírez stayed in the game, scored a run and exited the next inning. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. “You feel for Harold,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “He cares a lot. He’s just really frustrated. ... Might have been putting together his best season. Hopefully he’s a quick healer.” The Rays are 51-41 and hold the top spot in the AL wild-card race despite 15 players on the injured list. They enter the All-Star break at least 10 games over .500 for the sixth time — they made the playoffs the first five times.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO