ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Guardian view on South Africa: the ANC is losing its grip | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GN1n_0gflipzY00
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation (SONA) address at the opening of the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa Photograph: Nic Bothma/EPA

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ascent to South Africa’s presidency four years ago was greeted with real optimism. His predecessor Jacob Zuma’s disastrous rule had been characterised by corruption and repeated assaults on the country’s institutions, as well as soaring inequality, unemployment and violent crime. South Africans hoped Mr Ramaphosa could clean up the ruling ANC and deliver for ordinary citizens.

That was never going to be an easy task, and dimming hopes have faded rapidly over the past month. First, a former spy chief close to Mr Zuma declared that Mr Ramaphosa had kept millions of dollars stuffed in sofa cushions at his farm, and did not inform authorities fully when they were stolen. (Mr Ramaphosa says the sums were much smaller and came from selling game.) Shortly afterwards, the final report of the Zondo commission into state capture revealed how billions of dollars had been siphoned off under Mr Zuma, but also asked why Mr Ramaphosa did not do more to tackle the issue when, as deputy president, “he surely had the responsibility to do so”. Critics say that as president, his rhetoric about rooting out corruption has not been matched by action.

Then came the deaths of 22 young people in a nightclub in the Eastern Cape, and last weekend’s spate of gun attacks , including the killing of 15 people in a tavern near Johannesburg. All this comes against a backdrop of soaring food prices, hitting the poor hardest ; a month of nationwide power cuts of up to 12 hours daily; and the broader struggle to recover from Covid’s ravages.

To many, these problems are not coincidental, but look like part of a broader crisis of governance. The ANC’s origins as a liberation movement, and the understanding that many problems are rooted in apartheid’s legacy, have ensured it the kind of support that another party would have lost long ago. But those at the top now seem too preoccupied with its internal struggles (or, in some cases, their own prosperity) to pull together a fraying state and society. Its inability to even keep the lights on is telling; the failure to embrace renewables, in a country of year-round sunshine, reflects the party’s deep links to the mining sector.

Some believe that directly electing presidents would empower voters to back an individual, rather than being bound by the ANC’s choice, and might give presidents more authority to tackle problems. The counter-argument is that it would mean they are less accountable and could encourage the worst kind of populism.

In any case, change is inevitable as ANC support continues to decline – a process that will accelerate if it decides to ditch Mr Ramaphosa as leader at the end of this year. The party has already lost control of key cities, and in last autumn’s local elections dipped below 50% for the first time in South Africa’s democratic history. The prospect of coalition government grows closer. Optimists think an influx of ideas and energy, plus the sharp reminder of political mortality for the ANC, might just turn things around. The danger is that the fracturing of power might make it even harder to address South Africa’s mammoth challenges.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Africa's Dream Of Feeding China Hits Hard Reality

Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Independent

Sri Lanka crisis - live: Protests intensify as Rajapaksa flying to Saudi Arabia via Singapore

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape the popular uprising in his country, is expected to fly to Singapore and then on to seek asylum in Saudi Arabia, according to the Maldives government.Mr Rajapaksa, along with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers, were planning to leave for Singapore from Male last night but did not board the aircraft due to security concerns, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported citing sources.Mr Rajapaksa, who earlier announced he would step down, fled to Male yesterday, triggering a further uproar in protest-hit Sri Lanka. Mr Rajapaksa is...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese issues a dark warning that Australia 'dropped the ball' on the Solomon Islands - as he takes aim at Chinese state media over Penny Wong comments

Anthony Albanese has warned Australia 'dropped the ball' by failing to stop the Solomon Islands from signing a security agreement with China. The prime minister described the deal, which could lead to Beijing building a military base just 2,000km from Australia, as a 'stuff up' by his predecessor Scott Morrison.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anc#South Africans#Att
nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Coming Collapse Should Worry the World

The bubble is collapsing, and the result will not be pretty. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent economic shockwaves across not only Europe but also the broader Middle East. Pakistan, whose economy is already weak because of decades of corruption, mismanagement, and unstable governance, has been particularly vulnerable. While many countries are dependent upon Ukrainian or Russian wheat or foreign energy imports, Pakistan requires both. Between July 2020 and January 2021, for example, Pakistan was the third-largest consumer of Ukrainian wheat exports after Indonesia and Egypt. The price spike in oil prices has hit Pakistan hard, driving up the cost of its imports by more than 85 percent, to almost $5 billion, just between 2020 and 2021.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TechCrunch

China says closely following India’s raid of Vivo, warns of chilling impact on business confidence

The Enforcement Directorate, India’s anti-money laundering agency, earlier this week raided dozens of phone-maker Vivo’s operations and production sites across multiple states. In a statement to TechCrunch, Vivo said it was cooperating with Indian authorities. Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counsellor said China was following...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
86K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy