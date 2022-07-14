ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Stars Rewards 'Definitely Not NFTs,' Sony Says

By Ryan Dinsdale
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has clarified that its new PlayStation Stars loyalty programme will not reward members with NFTs. Speaking to The Washington Post, vice president of network advertising, loyalty, and licensed merchandise Grace Chen made clear that the "digital collectibles" on offer were absolutely not related to the controversial non-fungible tokens....

