Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Takes seat against lefty

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Naquin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees. The lefty-hitting Naquin...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Pirates take Termarr Johnson with No. 4 overall pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Georgia prep infielder Termarr Johnson with the fourth overall pick in Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Sunday night. Johnson was picked after fellow high schoolers Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones went 1-2, and the Texas Rangers got former Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker with the third pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner on move to Rams: 'I didn't want to leave Seattle,' but 'home was the next-best thing for me'

Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Nick Sirianni sends message to Eagles, addresses increased expectations placed on franchise in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the surprises of the 2021 season, going from a last place finish in the NFC East the previous year to a winning record and a playoff spot in the conference. Jalen Hurts grew as a quarterback throughout the season, which helped pace the Eagles to the top-ranked rushing attack in the league. The defense also improved in the second half, as Philadelphia went 7-2 from Week 8 to Week 17 -- clinching a playoff berth with a week remaining in the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Jose Peraza: Released by Yankees

Peraza was released by the Yankees on Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports. Peraza was unable to secure a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, and he slashed .243/.293/.374 with five homers, 28 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases over 62 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the year. The 28-year-old appeared in 64 games with the Mets last year and will now attempt to find another opportunity as a free agent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could be back Friday

Lewis (concussion) appeared in his 10th rehab game Sunday at Triple-A Tacoma and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Between stops at Tacoma and High-A Everett for his rehab assignment that began July 3, Lewis has gone 6-for-23 with five home runs and 6:6 BB:K. Lewis served as Tacoma's designated hitter in his most recent two starts, but he manned left field for five innings Friday and could end up seeing most of his time at the corner-outfield spot opposite Jesse Winker if he returns from the 7-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break. The Mariners have primarily leaned on the duo of Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore in right field since Taylor Trammell (hamstring) joined Lewis on the IL.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Optioned to Triple-A

Appel was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel joined the Phillies' bullpen in late June and posted a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings over four appearances with the major-league club. However, the right-hander will head back to the minors after Ranger Suarez (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Returns after ejection

Happ is starting as the designated hitter and batting third in Sunday's game against the Mets. Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader for arguing balls and strikes. He went 0-for-7 across the twin bill, so he'll look to turn things around Sunday after a frustrating few games. The outfielder has still had a nice first half with an .811 OPS through 89 games along with nine home runs and 41 RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Smacks grand slam in win

Maldonado went 1-for-3 with the third grand slam of his career Saturday in the Astros' 5-0 win over the Athletics. The veteran catcher's second-inning long ball with the bases loaded proved to be the decisive play Saturday, as right-hander Justin Verlander (six shutout innings) and the Houston bullpen kept the Oakland bats quiet throughout the night. Maldonaodo is now up to nine home runs of the season, putting him within striking distance of the career-high 14 he slugged in 2017 with the Angels.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Rangers grab pitcher Brock Porter, 11th-ranked player in class, in fourth round

Heading into day two of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft, only one player who ranked in CBS Sports' top 30 remained on the board: Michigan prep right-hander Brock Porter. It didn't take long for Porter, our 11th-ranked player in the class, to find a home, however, as the Texas Rangers plucked him with the third pick of the fourth round, or No. 109 overall.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge headline; Freddie Freeman picked as replacement

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday in Los Angeles. This will be the second time an All-Star Game is played at Dodger Stadium, as it also hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1980. The rosters for the 2022 edition were released Sunday night. The starters were voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Heading for MRI

Smith will undergo an MRI on his right ankle, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Smith injured his ankle when running the bases in the 10th inning of the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He'll be on the bench for the nightcap as a result, with J.D. Davis serving as the designated hitter.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Looks ready to come off IL

Grandal (back) went 0-for-2 with three walks Sunday in his rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal drew starts at either first base or catcher over his last three games with Charlotte and looks like he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list to step back in as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher when the big club opens its second-half schedule Friday against the Guardians. The 33-year-old, who has been on the shelf since June 13 with lower-back spasms, began his rehab assignment July 7. Between stops with Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham, Grandal appeared in nine games and went 9-for-25 with two home runs and an impressive 13:4 BB:K.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Rehab delayed by illness

Burger (hand) won't begin his rehab assignment Friday as previously reported, as he's come down with an illness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger was supposed to start working his way back from a bruised right hand with Triple-A Charlotte but will wait at least one more day to do so. It already seemed likely that the White Sox could wait to activate him until the beginning of the second half, so this delay may not actually affect his ultimate return date unless the illness winds up costing him more than a day or two.
CHICAGO, IL

