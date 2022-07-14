ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Nick Senzel: Returns to lineup

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Senzel (back) is starting Thursday's game against the Yankees....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Retreats to bench

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres. McCarthy will head to the bench after he started in three of the Diamondbacks' last four games while going 4-for-12 with three doubles and a run scored. He looks to be Arizona's No. 4 outfielder behind Alek Thomas, David Peralta and Daulton Varsho, though McCarthy should still be able to pick up at least a couple of starts per week while he's up with the big club.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Pirates take Termarr Johnson with No. 4 overall pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Georgia prep infielder Termarr Johnson with the fourth overall pick in Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Sunday night. Johnson was picked after fellow high schoolers Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones went 1-2, and the Texas Rangers got former Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker with the third pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting Friday

Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Senzel
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Wong: Back in big leagues

Wong was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. It's been a busy week for Wong, who was recalled Monday, sent down Wednesday and now recalled again Saturday. His latest stint on the big-league roster comes as Trevor Story hits the injured list with a bruised right hand. As a catcher, however, Wong isn't a direct replacement for Story, and he could have a tough time finding much playing time with both Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sparks rally with homer

Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. Bart hit the first of three Giants home runs off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning. The long ball was Bart's second in his last four games and his sixth of the season. The catcher is hitting .318 in nine contests since he rejoined the Giants on July 6. For the season, he's at a .188/.316/.375 slash line with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 133 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Moves into fourth outfielder role

De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De La Cruz will hit the bench in the Marlins' final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with two RBI and a run scored while starting in each of the past nine games. With Jorge Soler having recently returned from a stint on the injured list and Jesus Sanchez (personal) back in the lineup Sunday following a three-game absence, De La Cruz looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Returning for second-half slate

The Royals reinstated Singer (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Singer was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Since his last start came Wednesday against the Tigers before he was placed on the restricted list Thursday, Singer didn't miss out on a start while he was deactivated. The 25-year-old right-hander finished the first half of the Royals' schedule with a 4-3 record, 4.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB across 71.2 innings over his 14 appearances (11 starts) for the big club.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Draws two walks in return

Profar (concussion) went 0-for-2 with two walks in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Profar missed just the minimum seven days after going on the concussion-related injured list after a scary collision with a teammate last week. The 29-year-old played all of Friday's contest in left field, so he appears ready to resume a full workload going forward. With his fourth 0-fer of the month, Profar's batting average is down to .240 on the year. He's added a .739 OPS with eight home runs, 50 runs scored, 38 RBI and four stolen bases in 84 contests. He regularly hit leadoff before suffering the concussion, and he was back in that spot Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Moves to paternity list

Estevez was placed on the paternity list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Estevez picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless inning Thursday against the Padres, and he'll now step away from the team in order to spend some time with his growing family. The 29-year-old should rejoin the Rockies before the start of the second half of the season next Friday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI

