ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Authorities Search For Man Missing In Lake Michigan; 4 Likely Drownings In 1 Day

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8bYU_0gfliObH00

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday searched for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan.

“Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.”

A 7-year-old boy drowned at South Haven on Wednesday. Abbott said searchers were looking for a man who tried to help the boy.

Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County.

A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Plane Crash In Western Michigan Kills Pilot, Sole Passenger

SHELBY, Mich. (AP) — A small plane crashed in western Michigan, killing the pilot and another man who were the aircraft’s only occupants, police said Saturday. The single-engine plane crashed about 6 p.m. EDT Friday in Oceana County’s Shelby Township. | Credit: Michigan State Police The single-engine plane crashed about 6 p.m. EDT Friday in Oceana County’s Shelby Township, killing pilot Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County, and his passenger, Troy Caris, 48, of Holton, Michigan State Police said. Police said the plane crashed after taking off at Oceana County Airport, about a mile and a half northwest of the crash site, which is in a wooded area behind a residence, WOOD-TV reported. State police said the Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and Cessna were expected at the crash site to continue the investigation into the cause of the crash. “Please keep the families in your thoughts during this difficult time,” state police said in a tweet Saturday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Fire Department Accidentally Catches Itself On Fire

Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
CONSTANTINE, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Grand Rapids Police investigate three overnight shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened early late Sunday night and early Monday morning. The first shooting happened around 11:47 p.m. Sunday on Buchanan Ave. Police say someone shot at a home 10 times in what they believe was a drive-by. A man was hit int he leg, but is expected to survive. Police did not catch a suspect, and did not share a description.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
South Haven, MI
Accidents
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Large Fire Engulfs Factory in Michigan City, Indiana: Authorities

Firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots Saturday evening at a Michigan City, Indiana, factory, where a large fire occurred hours earlier. The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at a factory in the area of Russel and Kentucky streets, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. About an hour after the initial call, the nearby Trail Creek Police Department posted pictures showing large plumes of smoke pouring out of the building, advising people to avoid the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Two men arrested after road rage near Holland

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two people fighting on Sunday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fight took place in the roadway on 136th Avenue near Riley Street. The caller who reported the fight said that one of the people had a gun and that a shooting may have taken place.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Western Michigan#People Search#Accident#Associated Press
WWMT

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
jack1065.com

A deadly evening on Lake Michigan as three drown and one is missing

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling in the water. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

Four dead in separate drownings in West MI

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews responded to a number of drownings in Lake Michigan and nearby channels on Wednesday, with four bodies recovered. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. Five people, two adults and three kids, were struggling in the water, the Van Buren County sheriff told News 8. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
FERRYSBURG, MI
WNDU

Michigan Works! hosts expungement, resource fair in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! hosted a resource and expungement fair in Benton Harbor this weekend. The event was designed for residents of southwest Michigan looking to clear off their criminal record, as well as helping those individuals find a new job or receive education and training opportunities.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy