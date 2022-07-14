ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp has apologized to Doja Cat for leaking private messages

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Noah Schnapp has put a stop to the drama surrounding his feud with Doja Cat, after the Stranger Things star shared private messages with the singer on TikTok.

In the conversation, the two stars were talking about Noah’s co-star Joseph Quinn, with the 26-year-old musician asking the 17-year-old actor to ask Quinn to “hit her up,” and Noah encouraging Doja to contact him directly.

After the messages were leaked, Doja went on TikTok live to rant about the teenager, describing him as a snake and weasel. Following the drama with the Stranger Things stars, Doja received backlash for mocking Amber Heard on social media.

And despite Doja’s rant, Noah decided to apologize privately, as he revealed on TikTok on Wednesday, with the audio of Kiss Me More by the singer. He wrote in the caption: “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings” adding two red heart emojis.

It was also reported that the singer’s Instagram suffered a drop since the feud started, falling from 24.34 million to 24.14 in less than a week. And while Doja’s follower count dropped, Noah’s following increased from 24.25 to 25.17 million within that same time.

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

