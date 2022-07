Ron Still, a Portland police chief and candidate for mayor in the 1980s, died Friday of natural causes. He was 90 and lived in Lake Oswego, his eldest daughter said. Still began his career with the Portland Police Bureau as a patrolman in 1954 and rose to lead the bureau in 1981, when then-Mayor Frank Ivancie appointed Still to replace Bruce Baker, who retired. In Still’s era, the bureau distributed Trail Blazers trading cards with crime prevention tips on them.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO