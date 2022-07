BIG RAPIDS — Being able to learn with your peers and give back has allowed Kelsei Rushmore to flourish in the Mecosta County 4-H program. Rushmore has been a longtime member of the 4-H program in Mecosta County. Starting in the program 15 years ago, Rushmore has been able to show almost every animal except poultry at the Mecosta County Fair. This ranges from cattle to rabbits, and everything in between.

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO