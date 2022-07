A lot of parks around Grand Rapids have gotten some MAJOR upgrades recently. The latest playground renovation includes some really cool swings!. Swings can be a tough one for kiddos. I've experienced it with my three nieces, who are two, four, and eight. The four-year-old is a little two big for the "baby seat" but not quite sure about the "big kid" swing yet. The two-year-old wants to swing like her sisters, but doesn't love being in the seat by herself.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO