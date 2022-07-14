ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Things to do in Baltimore July 15-21

By John Coffren Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Add to your baseball card collection, watch a documentary about local skateboarders, listen to a band’s new take on jazz, watch a children’s classic movie with live music and see works of art created by young talent or a musical based on a teen comedy film.

Saturday: Sports Card & Collectibles Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eowQB_0gflfFC100
An exterior view of the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. (Tom Brenner / Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun)

Add to your private collection or admire some rare baseball cards at the “Sports Card & Collectibles Show,” at the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum, 216 Emory Street. Free analysis limited to three cards per person. Admission cost is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and military and $7 for kids. Call (410) 727-1538. baberuthmuseum.org

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: Ridge Army documentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRA4a_0gflfFC100
Skateboarders at the Ridge. - Original Credit: David Stuck (HANDOUT)

Go to the Baltimore premiere of the Ridge Army Skateboarding documentary at Kraushaar Auditorium, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road Towson. The film chronicles local skateboarders who gathered at a plot of land that became their home. General admission costs $16. ridgearmy.co

Saturday 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Emmanuel Ohemeng III & Perpetual Motion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXl8s_0gflfFC100
Emmanuel Ohemeng III & Perpetual Motion perform at An Die Musik LIVE! - Original Credit: An Die Musik Live! (Soign Shutters / HANDOUT)

Listen to a new take on jazz at the Emmanuel Ohemeng III & Perpetual Motion concert at An Die Musik LIVE!, 409 North Charles Street. The band, formed in 2013, introduced new sounds to traditional jazz. Tickets cost $11 to $21 for in-person and $16 for virtual. instantseats.com

Saturday 7 p.m.

Ongoing: Toy Story in Concert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akeiy_0gflfFC100
FILE - Character Buzz Lightyear stands near the entrance to the Aliens Swirling Saucers ride at Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 23, 2018. Malaysia's film censors said Friday, June 17, 2022, that it was Disney's decision to ax the animated film â€œLightyearâ€? from the country's cinemas after refusing to cut scenes promoting homosexuality. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux / AP)

The young and young at heart can watch the very first adventure of Woody and Buzz Lightyear at “Toy Story in Concert,” at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. The 1995 Pixar/Walt Disney Pictures children’s classic will be accompanied by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Ticket prices range from $17.50 to $65. my.bsomusic.org

Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ongoing: Young Blood 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4Stt_0gflfFC100
Young Blood art exhibit at the Maryland Art Place. - Original Credit: Maryland Art Place (HANDOUT)

See works of arts by recent Baltimore-area Masters of Fine Art graduates at the “Young Blood Exhibition,” at Maryland Art Place, 218 West Saratoga Street. The opening reception is Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 .m. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. mdartplace.org

Through Sept. 3

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Mean Girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvSgR_0gflfFC100
Mean Girls (left to right) English Bernhardt (Cady Heron), Jasmine Rogers (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), and Morgan Ashley Bryant (Karen Smith). - Original Credit: Jenny Anderson (HANDOUT)

Go see “Mean Girls,” the musical at The Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw Street. The musical is based on the 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey and has a different twist than the movie as it features women of color as the Plastics. Remaining showtimes are Friday 8 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $95 to $190. baltimore.broadway.com

Friday through Sunday

