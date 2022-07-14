ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth City Council weighs $2.35 million repair bill of neglected rec center

By Noble Brigham The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
The Port Norfolk Recreation Center is in disrepair. Community members would like to see it revived. As seen Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot)

PORTSMOUTH — At some point, the city turned its back on the recreation center that anchored the historic Port Norfolk neighborhood. And now it’s time to pay a hefty price for its neglect of the nearly 100-year-old building.

At a Portsmouth City Council meeting Tuesday, the city engineer outlined a laundry list of repairs that the Port Norfolk Recreation Center needs after years of disuse and overlooked maintenance. Facing a price tag as high as $2.35 million, at least one council member wants to know why the city gave up on the two-story brick building that was once a Port Norfolk centerpiece.

“How did it get to this point? At what point did the city decide they were not going to continue with any upkeep on this building or did they have other plans to just let it deteriorate and then take it down?” Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke asked the city engineer.

James Wright, the engineer, didn’t have answers, but said he could look into it.

John Lifsey, the Port Norfolk Civic League’s vice president, said Wednesday the city spent years “kicking the can down the road for some other guy to deal with it.” He said it’s not the current council’s fault, but it’s left to address it.

The building closed in 2017, but had 4,000 to 5,000 people attending a year before that, Wright told the council. Since 2019, the building has mostly been used as a polling place for elections.

[ Community cornerstone in limbo: Civic leaders of Portsmouth neighborhood fault city for letting rec center fall into disrepair ]

Wright offered two repair estimates, depending on the council’s vision for the building.

For about $2.35 million, Wright said the building could be a functional recreation center again. For $650,000, it could be fixed up enough to be usable for voting, but that would not include the roof or exterior repairs, which Wright budgeted at $750,000 alone. If the city chooses to do the extensive repairs, the structure would have 15 to 25 years before it would need any major work.

The rec center’s roof is at the end of its life and has moisture and leaks, Wright said. If a new roof gets put on, some improvements will need to happen for the building to stay up to code, he said. The exterior also needs other repairs, such as replacing decayed window sills and repairing brick coating, to avoid other water damage.

The floors are wavy, and its framing should be reinforced, according to Wright’s presentation. But he said the foundation is OK and the building is sound.

In addition, the elevator is too narrow to be ADA compliant. There are several stained, broken and missing ceiling tiles. The bathrooms need to be updated and the building needs some painting as well as a security system. One corner has drainage issues. The water heater needs to be repaired. And the air-conditioning system also is at the end of its life.

Councilman Paul Battle asked Wright whether it would be cheaper to replace the building. Wright wasn’t sure.

Councilman Mark Whitaker had another idea. He asked Wright about the possibility of privatization. Wright said that had already been discussed on a staff level.

Whitaker said he hoped the council would consider “privatizing it and bringing it onto the tax rolls and converting it to another use.”

Erika Nestler, the civic league president, said Wednesday that she’s glad the city has heard the community’s concerns. She appreciates that it’s looking into the building and is “cautiously optimistic” about its future.

Lifsey said he’s not in favor of Whitaker’s proposal, but he would be on board if the city sold the building with caveats to make sure the historic exterior is preserved.

“We want to see it used,” he said. “It’s to nobody’s benefit for it to continue to sit there empty.”

Noble Brigham, noble.brigham@virginiamedia.com

