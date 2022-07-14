ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Vice President Kamala Harris slams Florida abortion law in visit to Orlando

By Skyler Swisher, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3Abp_0gfleyVZ00
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to 70th Boule of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, at the Orange County Convention Center, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Florida’s 15-week abortion ban and called for action on guns, police reform and voting rights during a visit Thursday to Orlando.

Harris criticized “so-called leaders” in Florida and other states who she said are interfering with health care decisions and making it harder to vote.

She delivered a speech to about 12,000 members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority meeting in Orlando.

“We know what we need to do,” she said. “We need to continue to fight for a woman’s right to make the most intimate, personal decisions for herself with her doctor, with her pastor, with her priests, with her loved ones, but not her government telling her what she is supposed to do.”

Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically Black sorority that she said was a big influence on her.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. Other Republican-led states are considering further-reaching bans with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers filed a lawsuit in state court challenging Florida’s 15-week ban, which does include exceptions if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or a fatal fetal abnormality is detected.

Harris called on Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, renew an “assault weapons ban” that expired in 2004 and end a liability shield from lawsuits for gun manufacturers.

The voting legislation would create national automatic voter registration, protect mail-in voting and require secret “dark money” groups to disclose their donors.

She praised the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female U.S. Supreme Court justice, which garnered a big applause from the crowd.

The Biden administration also delivered $5.8 billion in funding for historically Black colleges and universities, a tax credit that lifted children out of poverty, gun safety legislation and police reform that included a ban on police chokeholds, Harris told the crowd.

Harris urged her sorority sisters to work to elect leaders who will protect abortion, voting and other rights.

“We need to elect people who will defend these rights up and down the ballot from district attorneys to state attorneys general to local sheriffs,” she said.

Following the speech, Harris discussed abortion with Democratic state lawmakers, including state Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, state Sens. Lauren Book of Plantation and Victor Torres of Kissimmee, and state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, the recently-elected leader of the House Democrats.

Besides introductory remarks, the discussion was closed to the press. Eskamani said after the event she asked Harris and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to continue their efforts to make the abortion pill available by mail and to consider declaring a national health emergency.

“I am encouraged by today’s conversation and will keep fighting here on the ground in Florida,” Eskamani said.

Republicans responded to Harris’ visit by saying she should emulate DeSantis’ leadership.

“Today, Kamala Harris gets to see a state succeeding by doing the opposite of everything she supports,” said Julia Friedland, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

Harris arrived in Orlando Thursday morning as part of a two-city swing around Florida. A visit to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was also on her schedule.

sswisher@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 88

Common Sense
3d ago

Ummmmm, Catholic priests are against abortion, as well as the entire Catholic church. Which means, Biden is no longer Catholic. Aside from that, no one cares what Cackling Kamala has to say.

Reply(1)
39
Drew
3d ago

14 weeks is the average in European countries. think 15 weeks is more than fair. the entire first trimester of a pregnancy is long enough to figure out it you want it or not.

Reply(3)
21
Trump won 2020
4d ago

She should be taking care if the disaster at the border instead of waiting Floridians time and tax dollars.

Reply(3)
56
 

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
