MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether they’re thoughts of suicide or issues with substance use, 988 are now the digits to know in times of need. The new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is up and running as of Friday, ahead of the official launch on Saturday, according to Karen Timberlake, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO