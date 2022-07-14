MAGNOLIA PARTNERSHIP LLC INFORMS ITS CLIENTS THAT NORTHGATE MARKET HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST ITS MAGNOLIA FLATS MIXED-USE COMMERCIAL MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT
Northgate Market Files Lawsuit Against Magnolia Partnership LLC Seeking to Block Workforce Multifamily Housing Development in The City of Riverside in the Midst of a Housing Crisis. Recent legal action filed by family-owned Hispanic supermarket Northgate Market against Magnolia Partnership LLC seeks to prevent development of multifamily workforce housing...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0