MAGNOLIA PARTNERSHIP LLC INFORMS ITS CLIENTS THAT NORTHGATE MARKET HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST ITS MAGNOLIA FLATS MIXED-USE COMMERCIAL MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT

First Round's on Me (FROME) a brand new dating app geared towards helping singles connect in real life. LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New dating and social networking app, First Round's On Me (FROME), is now available for iOS and Android devices. Founded on the concept of bringing back real dating and driven by the pervasive need for in-person connection, FROME is an online dating app designed to get people off their phones and together in real life. With its unique feature offering discounts at some of LA's hottest bars, coffee shops and restaurants, FROME also helps users find the perfect date spot, and alleviate the stress (and awkwardness!) when it comes to the bill.

