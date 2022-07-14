L-D School Board swear-in

LEAD — Changes in the Hearst Library Summer Reading program have resulted in resounding success this year, as active participation this year has increased by 90%. One of the most substantial changes to the program that encourages youth to continue reading while school is out, was extending the program to last throughout the entire summer, instead of restricting it to the month of July. With at least six weeks left of the program, Youth Services Librarian Micole Davis said the change has prompted youth circulation numbers to jump from last year’s 1,099 to 1,187 this year, with regular and continuous increases.

LEAD, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO