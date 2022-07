Amber Rose wasn't surprised when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split. The 38-year-old model still has "issues" about her own relationship with the 'Stronger' rapper - which ended in 2010 after two years - and though she insisted she never paid much attention to the former couple's marriage, the news they had separated in January 2021 didn't come as a shock.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO