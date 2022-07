Stillman College is getting $500,000 to help renovate one of the oldest buildings remaining on its campus. Winsborough Hall, which is currently vacant and was built in 1922, was once a dorm for students. The money is coming thanks to the U.S. National Park Service‘s History of Equal Rights grant and will help revitalize Stillman’s Historic District into what college leaders are calling The Winsborough Hall Living and Learning Center.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO