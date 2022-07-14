ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Manistee football faces Reed City in 7-on-7 drills

By McLain Moberg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 4 days ago
MANISTEE – The Manistee football program competed against Reed City on Wednesday afternoon. The two schools squared...

The News Advocate

Manistee football boasts leadership under center

MANISTEE – Manistee senior quarterback Jeff Huber is back under center for the Chippewas this fall and is ready to lead. Huber earned second team offense all-conference recognition as a junior, throwing for 605 yards and seven scores while rushing for 499 yards and seven touchdowns (accounting for 84 of the Chips' 264 points scored in 2021).
MANISTEE, MI
The News Advocate

Manistee Saints sweep Plymouth Rockets

MANISTEE — After dropping three of four against the Midland Tribe last weekend, the Manistee Saints wanted to bounce back for the final home series of the regular season. The Saints managed just that, earning a four-game series sweep over the Plymouth Rockets this weekend at Reitz Park. "It's...
MANISTEE, MI
The News Advocate

Manistee a leading lumbering center of the east shore

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article was originally published in the Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 6, 1984. In 1890, the timber industry of Manistee had stabilized with an annual output of 250 million board feet of lumber. As other Great Lakes lumbering centers were declining in importance, Manistee was trying to expand its industry to include hardwood furniture.
MANISTEE, MI
