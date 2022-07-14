Sharks' Aaron Dell: Rejoining former club

Borucki (2-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he issued two walks and recorded a strikeout. Borucki wasn't at his sharpest and labored a bit as a result, needing 27 pitches to record four outs. However, the southpaw served as an important bridge to the sixth inning after starter Chris Flexen, working on short rest, exited following 76 pitches. Sunday's appearance was the seventh consecutive scoreless effort for Borucki, and he's now recorded a win in two of his last three outings.
Urias is out of the lineup for a second consecutive contest in Sunday's series finale in San Francisco. Though manager Craig Counsell hasn't provided an update yet, Urias' absence from the lineup for the second straight day suggests he may be nursing an injury. Jace Peterson will pick up another start at third base in place of Urias, who takes a .223/.314/.384 slash line for the season into the All-Star break.
Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Azocar was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Azocar made the Opening Day roster and has operated as a reserve outfielder through most of the season's first half, but he'll head to the minors ahead of the final series before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old has a .229/.277/.321 slash line with eight RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases through his first 69 big-league games.
Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
