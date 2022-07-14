ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ducks' Austin Strand: Snags two-way deal

Strand signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Thursday. Strand...

CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Connects on two-run shot

Tellez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. Tellez's eighth-inning blast off Jakob Junis was his 18th of the season, leaving him one behind Willy Adames -- who hit a solo shot in the first inning -- for the team lead. Before leaving the yard in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, Tellez had endured a prolonged power outage, as he produced no extra-base hits in any of his previous nine contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Belts 11th homer

France went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. France showed why he was named to the AL All-Star squad with a two-RBI performance that helped the Mariners extend their winning streak to 14 games. His towering home run off Glenn Otto in the fifth was all the offense the Mariners would need to secure the win, and he added an insurance run later in the game. The first baseman is hitting .308 on the season with a 14.8% strikeout rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Draws two walks in return

Profar (concussion) went 0-for-2 with two walks in Friday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Profar missed just the minimum seven days after going on the concussion-related injured list after a scary collision with a teammate last week. The 29-year-old played all of Friday's contest in left field, so he appears ready to resume a full workload going forward. With his fourth 0-fer of the month, Profar's batting average is down to .240 on the year. He's added a .739 OPS with eight home runs, 50 runs scored, 38 RBI and four stolen bases in 84 contests. He regularly hit leadoff before suffering the concussion, and he was back in that spot Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Steve Cishek: Credited with first win

Cishek (1-2) picked up the win Sunday against Atlanta, working 1.2 scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit or a walk and striking out two. A hit by pitch was the only blemish on his line. In what was a bullpen day for the Nationals, Cishek entered the game with one out in the fourth inning to protect a 4-3 lead and wound up being deemed the team's most effective pitcher by the official scorer to get credit for the win. The 36-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and solid 25.7 percent strikeout rate -- his best mark since 2018 -- on the season, and if new closer Kyle Finnegan falters, Cishek could see some save chances after the All-Star break.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sparks rally with homer

Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. Bart hit the first of three Giants home runs off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning. The long ball was Bart's second in his last four games and his sixth of the season. The catcher is hitting .318 in nine contests since he rejoined the Giants on July 6. For the season, he's at a .188/.316/.375 slash line with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 133 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Strand
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Benintendi (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Benintendi was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .317/.386/.401 slash line to go with three home runs, two stolen bases, 37 RBI and 37 runs across 363 plate appearances. As a veteran player with an expiring contract on a non-contending team, Benintendi will be a prime candidate to be dealt elsewhere ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Called up, will start Sunday

The Pirates recalled Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis and will have him start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reliever Chase De Jong (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list to open up a spot on the active roster for Wilson, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Merrifield (toe) from the restricted list Monday. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Merrifield saw his streak of 553 consecutive games played come to an end due to a bone bruise in his right big toe, which sidelined him for a four-game series with Detroit. Merrifield closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .240/.292/.343 slash line to go with five home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 runs and 36 RBI in 84 contests, but his availability for the team's first game of the second half Friday against the Rays is in question due to the lingering toe injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient time for Merrifield to make a full recovery from the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Key stolen base Saturday

Haggerty entered Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the top of the 10th inning, stole third base and eventually scored the game-winning run. The speedy Haggerty's swipe of third base, his fourth steal of the year, was key, as it allowed him to score easily when J.P. Crawford laced a single into right field to snap a 2-2 tie. It's been a somewhat momentous first three games of the series for Haggerty, who also notched an inside-the-park home run as part of a three-hit night in Thursday's opening installment against the Rangers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base four times in win

Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Friday. The slugging backstop didn't garner any extra-base hits as he's usually prone to do, but Raleigh still came through with a rewarding performance for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old has now reached safely in four straight games, and Friday's performance pushed his average to .203, its highest point since April 14.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Retreats to bench

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres. McCarthy will head to the bench after he started in three of the Diamondbacks' last four games while going 4-for-12 with three doubles and a run scored. He looks to be Arizona's No. 4 outfielder behind Alek Thomas, David Peralta and Daulton Varsho, though McCarthy should still be able to pick up at least a couple of starts per week while he's up with the big club.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Nabs second win Sunday

Borucki (2-0) recorded the win in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he issued two walks and recorded a strikeout. Borucki wasn't at his sharpest and labored a bit as a result, needing 27 pitches to record four outs. However, the southpaw served as an important bridge to the sixth inning after starter Chris Flexen, working on short rest, exited following 76 pitches. Sunday's appearance was the seventh consecutive scoreless effort for Borucki, and he's now recorded a win in two of his last three outings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brewer Hicklen: Back with Triple-A squad

The Royals returned Hicklen to Triple-A Omaha following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Since Hicklen joined the Royals as a replacement for one of the 10 players who were placed on the restricted list prior to Thursday's series opener in Toronto, he won't be exposed to waivers even while he comes off the 40-man roster as he heads back to Omaha. Hicklen didn't make any starts during the four-game series with the Blue Jays but went a collective 0-for-2 with a run scored while seeing usage off the bench in each contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cavaliers unveil new, minimalist uniforms ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

No team in basketball likes changing uniforms quite as much as the Cleveland Cavaliers. They've never maintained primary home and away uniforms for more than eight years, and since 2017, they've relied largely on two jerseys: one white with red lettering and a gold border, and another red with yellow lettering and blue numbers. On Monday, however, Cleveland unveiled a new set of uniforms that maintains the same basic wine and gold color scheme, but adopts a much more minimalist feel.
CLEVELAND, OH

