Plano, TX

This new bar in Plano is a gamer and foodie paradise

By Landon Wexler
CW33 NewsFix
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Gaming has quickly become the most watched sport in the world. The downfall of the sport is that games are often played alone. With that, and a mission to bring fellow gamers together, Max Zeel created Farm + Feed. Since its opening in November,...

starlocalmedia.com

Plano business briefs: new gym, new H Mart restaurant and more

Che Corner, an Asian health food restaurant, recently opened inside H Mart on K Avenue. The restaurant is located in the supermarket’s food court in suite M110. MADabolic, a chain of gyms that brands itself as “the industry’s original strength-driven interval training gym,” is opening a location in Plano on Preston Road near Park Boulevard.
PLANO, TX
Eater

Where Is the Best Lobster Roll in Dallas?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Best places to get wine in North Texas, according to GAYOT

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ah, wine. There is nothing more relaxing than a good glass of wine and some Netflix. National Strawberry Rhubarb Wine Day is Saturday, July 16, and to celebrate the occasion, you deserve a glass yourself. “This wine is made from a combination of delectable strawberries and...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Riscky’s BBQ Calling All Rib Eaters

The Fort Worth Stockyards is having its National Day of the American Cowboy celebration, but the real cowboy spirit is with Riscky’s 16th annual rib-eating competition on July 23. The competition will challenge about 30 barbecue lovers to chow down on as many beef ribs as possible in just...
KDAF

Where to get the best corn fritters in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas may not be for a little while, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate fried foods early. Corn fritters are a staple fried food in the south. They’re really easy to make, just corn, batter and some good ol’ cooking oil and you have yourself a snack or even a meal.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

All Aboard the New ’60s Surf-Themed Summer Wine Train

Surf’s up this summer in historic Grapevine, Texas. Wax your boards, get ready to hula and come celebrate the dog days of summer on a unique ’60s-themed excursion aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s new Summer Wine Train, presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail. Beat the heat and enjoy the breeze on this carefree two-hour ride that comes with *two glasses of complimentary wine, individually portioned savory bites (chicken kebabs and Caprese skewers), a souvenir tumbler and all of your favorite ’60s surfer jams.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger planning to close store in North Plano

Kroger plans to close its store at 9700 Coit Road in North Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Grocery store company Kroger is planning to close one of its Plano locations, according to company officials. An exact closing date has not yet been announced for the location at 9700 Coit Road. Kroger announced it plans to open another store in the city and relocate employees to that location, but no specific details have been released. 972-377-7796. www.kroger.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina business hits: Starbucks opens, commercial projects and more

Celina's Development Services Report provided in July reported 7,796 construction inspections for June 2022. New commercial projects include Metro Express Car Wash at 4425 S. Preston Road; Granny Sweeties at 401 W Pecan St.; Carter Ranch Retail Shell at 2730 S. Preston Road; Lilyana Pocket Park; T-Mobile Cell Tower Remodel at 4125 S. Preston Road; and District at Celina at 1055 S. Oklahoma Drive.
CELINA, TX
texasmetronews.com

TEXAS TEEN HEADS TO PROM IN MICHAEL JACKSON INSPIRED DRESS￼

A Texas teen headed to prom in a Michael Jackson inspired dress. Prom is a big thing for most high school students preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives. It’s like The Met Gala of the young adult world and parents spare no expense to send their children off in their best-looking outfits in grand fashion. From Black girl magic-themed dresses to custom gowns effortlessly designed by younger siblings, we’ve seen it all. Yet every year, there’s always at least one prom send-off that stands out above the rest.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s rolls its Beef Bus through DFW to introduce Texans to Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s is expanding to DFW this fall, but you can sneak a taste of their Italian beef sandwiches, cheese fries and Chicago-style hot dogs “dragged through the garden” (mustard, relish, celery, freshly chopped onions, sliced red tomato, kosher pickles and peppers) right now. Portillo’s...
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Brawl after Warbirds game involved players and fans

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A massive fight broke out at the end of the West Texas Warbirds’ season finale against the Dallas Prime prompting an investigation from law enforcement. With about nine minutes left on the game clock, Dallas and West Texas players spilled into a fight off the field that included coaches and fans. […]
ODESSA, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

New pitmaster comes to town

There’s a new pitmaster in town. Last month, longtime Texas barbecue purveyor Stephan Nedwetzky established his first brick-and-mortar shop in Van Alstyne. The Pit Commander is now open at 224 East Jefferson Street in the spot formerly occupied by Buck Snort BBQ. The restaurant features a selection of central...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX

